5 players Gonzaga could target if new eligibility lawsuit succeeds

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still finalizing a very new-look roster as the calendar flips to August, thanks in part to the shocking decision by Mario Saint-Supery to return to Spain rather than play in Spokane for his sophomore season.

The Zags have been hard at work searching for a replacement point guard, while looking to fill out the rest of the roster with more experience and outside shooting ahead of a pivotal season in the Pac-12 conference.

Meanwhile, lawsuits galore have been filed by recently graduated seniors hoping for a fifth year of eligibility following the NCAA's implementation of the five-in-five rule, which gives players five years to complete five seasons but did not grandfather in the most recent class.

Former UCLA guards Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark are two notable names from a lawsuit filed in California, and now a new suit in North Carolina - featuring over 50 student-athletes - includes some players Gonzaga could really benefit from adding to the roster.

Another Class of 2022 Five for Five lawsuit has been filed in North Carolina today seeking a temporary and permanent injunction allowing them to play this season.



The plaintiffs, represented by multiple attorneys including Ryan Downton and Mark Peper, are:



Darrion Williams, NC… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 30, 2026

Below is a look at five potential targets for Gonzaga to pursue if this North Carolina suit eventually leads to eligibility for the players in 2026-27:

Donovan Atwell, Guard, Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s Donovan Atwell reacts after competing Friday, April 3, 2026, during the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's most obvious need is at point guard, but perhaps the best target for the Zags out of this group is a 6'5 wing.

Donovan Atwell, despite more turnovers (85) than assists (82) in his four-year career, must be on GU's radar thanks to his prolific three-point shooting. Last year at Texas Tech, Atwell hit an astounding 45.8% of his 8.4(!) three-point attempts per game. To put that into perspective, Atwell's 130 made threes would shatter Gonzaga's record of 117 set by Dan Dickau a quarter century ago.

It wasn't just a flash in the pan either, as Atwell shot 39.3% from three in three years at UNC Greensboro in the Southern Conference, which included 42% on 6.6 attempts per game as a sophomore and 39.8% on 7.5 attempts per game as a junior.

Atwell would immediately give Gonzaga a lights-out weapon on the perimeter, which is sorely needed to take gravity away from Braden Huff and Massamba Diop on the interior.

A true pass-first point guard is critical for Gonzaga following Saint-Supery's departure, but Atwell would help this team arguably just as much - should the team find a way to add him to the squad.

Tre Holloman, Guard, NC State

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 6'2 guard out of Minneapolis, Holloman spent three years developing into a very quality point guard under Tom Izzo at Michigan State - culminating in a junior year where he averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists, and just 1.6 turnovers in 23.1 minutes for the Spartans.

Instead of running it back as a senior, Holloman opted to hit the portal and played one season with Will Wade at NC State, averaging 9.2 points and 2.1 assists while shooting an excellent 40.2% from three on four attempts per game.

Holloman is elite at avoiding turnovers (1.0 per game across 138 career appearances) and shoots 38.2% from three and 81.6% from the line. He's a tad undersized and doesn't offer the elite playmaking of Dent, but Gonzaga would feel pretty good going into the season with him running the point.

Dallin Hall, Guard, Virginia

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three years at BYU, Utah native Dallin Hall spent his fourth season out at Virginia in the ACC, where he averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 assists, and just 1.3 turnovers per game.

While he shot a career-worst 32% from beyond the arc, Hall was a far more palatable 35.9% from three across his three years in Provo, and at 6'4 the pass-first point guard has great size for a role in Spokane.

Hall averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 turnovers in three years at BYU, and he'd give coach Few a strong facilitator with a good history as an outside shooter - both key areas of need heading into 2026-27.

Javontae Campbell, Guard, Bowling Green

Dec 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Bowling Green Falcons guard Javontae Campbell (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javontae Campbell is the least-known name on this list, but there's a lot to like about the 6'2 guard's potential fit in Spokane.

After two years of junior college ball, Campbell played two Division 1 seasons at Bowling Green in the MAC. Last year for the Falcons, Campbell averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and an NCAA-leading 3.0 steals per game. The previous year, he averaged a similarly jaw-dropping 2.8 steals per contest, making him one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire sport.

Campbell is also a great downhill driver who got to the line an excellent 6.4 times per game at Bowling Green, hitting his free throws at a 76.1% clip. While he wouldn't help Gonzaga from the three-point line (career 28.9% on 1.8 attempts per game), his defense, passing, and downhill scoring make him a solid option at point guard for this upcoming season.

Nate Calmese, Guard, Wake Forest

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calmese officially put his name in the mix for a fifth year of eligibility, something that had been rumored for quite some time. The 6'2 guard will likely look to play his fifth year with his fifth different school, having spent one year each at Lamar, Washington, Washington State, and finally Wake Forest under Steve Forbes this past season.

The Arizona native faced Gonzaga while with WSU, dropping 20 points with eight assists and four steals on 9-14 shooting in a 2025 loss in Pullman. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.3 assists that year with the Cougars and was solid with the Demon Deacons as well, posting 10.3 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 39.8% from three on an even 4.0 attempts per game.

His passing and outside shooting make him among the better fits for Gonzaga, and it would be quite a story if he capped off his career at a third different D1 school in the state of Washington.