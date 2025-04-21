All-WCC guard Lamar Washington enters transfer portal
In the final hours leading up to Tuesday's deadline, a flood of names has hit the college basketball transfer portal.
Among the fresh batch of players to hit the open market, Lamar Washington will likely be one who garners a lot of interest from power conference schools across the nation. The Pacific guard entered the portal on Monday, according to reports, after earning all-conference honors in his lone season with the Tigers.
Washington appeared and started in 33 games for head coach David Smart, averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds while logging 34.3 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 40.1% from the field, 29.6% from 3-point range and 84.0% from the free-throw line.
A transfer from Texas Tech, Washington played a key role from the moment he joined the Tigers. He recorded one of his three double-doubles on the season in just his second game with Pacific, putting up 14 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal against San Jose State on Nov. 8. Undoubtedly, though, Washington's best game in the 2024-25 campaign was a 40-point outburst, capped off by a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in overtime, to lead Pacific past Washington State in an unbelievable overtime upset from Jan. 9.
Washington also recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a loss to Gonzaga on Feb. 8. Prior to Pacific, he appeared in 62 games and made three starts during his two seasons spent with the Red Raiders.
Washington is the eighth player from Pacific's 2024-25 squad that went 9-24 overall and 4-14 in WCC play. He notably joins the Tigers' leading scorer, 6-foot-6 guard Elijah Fisher, and 7-foot-tall center Jazz Gardner, who started in 27 of the 33 games he played last season.
Conversely, Smart and his coaching staff have reeled in three players via the portal so far this spring: guard Alexis Marmolejos (Lamar), center Isaac Jack (Dayton) and guard Jaden Clayton (Maine). Marmolejos, a 6-foot-1 guard who earned All-Southland Conference honors last season, was the Tigers' first addition of the 2025 portal cycle. He led his previous team in scoring at 14.5 points per game and knocked down 38.5% of his 3-point field goal attempts (6.3 per game).
Clayton joins Pacific following three seasons at Maine, where he appeared and started in 96 games with the Black Bears, averaging 7.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds for his career.
The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal is April 22, 11:59 p.m. PST. Exceptions can be made for those who experience coaching changes, have a hardship waiver or enter the portal as a graduate transfer. There's no deadline with regard to exiting the portal.