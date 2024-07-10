Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Olynyk named to Team Canada’s roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
Two former Gonzaga men’s basketball standouts will compete for a gold medal side-by-side this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris.
As Team Canada prepares for an exhibition against Team USA in Las Vegas, the national team announced the final 12-man roster that’ll make the trip across the Atlantic in the coming weeks. Andrew Nembhard and Kelly Olynyk were among the 11 NBA players chosen, as Olynyk was elected the team’s captain.
"Leading our senior men's national team into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is an incredible honor," Olynyk said in a release from the Canadian national team. "Since I began playing basketball, my dream has always been to represent Canada at the Olympics. Last year's third-place finish at the FIBA World Cup was an important step, proving that we belong among the world's best teams. However, it also showed us that we still have work to do as we pursue our ultimate goal of winning gold in Paris."
Olynyk, coming off his 11th NBA season, has played 756 games and posts career averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 33-year-old signed an extension with the Toronto Raptors in March after being traded from the Utah Jazz.
Olynyk has been a member of Canada’s senior men’s national team since 2010, when he made his debut at the FIBA World Championship at just 19 years old. Last summer against the Americans, he finished with 11 points in as many minutes while shooting 4-of-6 from the field in the 127-118 win.
“Kelly’s had an incredible career,” Mark Few said during a press conference in June. “He’s done what he does best, man. He’s just a really, really smart, tough, really good basketball player and that’s why he fits in great everywhere.”
Nembhard’s Olympic debut comes after a breakout season as a second-year pro with the Indiana Pacers. The 6-foot-5 guard helped guide Indiana to the Eastern Conference Finals with big-time performances against the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs; a 30-foot jumper to seal the deal in Game 3, followed by a 20-point outing in Game 7 days later.
Nembhard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists while posting a true shooting percentage of 65.4% across 17 postseason games.
Here’s Team Canada’s final roster: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves), RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors), Khem Birch (formerly of the Toronto Raptors), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets), Lugentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Melvin Ejim (brother of Gonzaga women’s basketball standout Yvonne Ejim), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Trey Lyles (Sacramento Kings), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Olynyk and Nembhard.
Former Gonzaga men’s basketball walk-on Connor Griffin is on the Canadian national team staff as a video coordinator.