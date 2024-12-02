Andrew Nembhard records season-high in first game back from injury
It didn't take long for Andrew Nembhard's presence to be felt upon his return to the court Sunday for a matchup between his Indiana Pacers and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.
Nembhard — who had missed the last 12 and 13 of the past 15 games due to tendinitis in his right knee — provided a much-needed safety valve for his teammate Tyrese Haliburton, who was being hounded by Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells from the opening tip. Memphis was so keen on slowing down Indiana's All-NBA guard that it was willing to turn the game into a 4-on-4 contest essentially, which ended up working out in favor of Nembhard and company. The Pacers recorded a season-high 45 points in the first quarter and had 68 at halftime, also a season-best, while leading the Grizzlies by six points at the break.
Nembhard barely missed a beat out of the gate, as he scored 14 points on 6-of-11 from the field and dished out four assists in less than 15 minutes of action in the first half. He also grabbed two rebounds and recorded two steals while posting a team-best +5 in his minutes. In addition to having Haliburton's back on offense, Nembhard embraced trying to slow Ja Morant on the defensive end of the floor.
"I felt nice," Nembhard said. "I was excited to get back out there and just hoop, be a part of the team again. You kinda get detached when you're not on the court, so it was nice being involved. ... I had no trouble out there."
Once the former Gonzaga standout was out of the picture after halftime, though, Memphis mounted its comeback. Led by Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 25 points, the Grizzlies (14-7) stormed back from down 19 points in the first half to win 136-121 over the Pacers, who lost their second straight and dropped to 9-12 on the season.
Nembhard missed the last month of games after he went through flare ups of "patellofemoral inflammation" in his right knee in late October and early November. That led to the Pacers and him deciding it was best to shut him down rather than push through the pain.
Sunday's performance was an optimistic sign from the Canadian floor general, though it's unlikely the minutes restriction will be lifted off Nembhard any time soon. Indiana is also without Aaron Nesmith (left ankle sprain) and Ben Sheppard (strained left oblique), both of whom are "weeks away" according to their head coach Rick Carlisle.
