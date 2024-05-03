Gonzaga's Anton Watson not invited to 2024 NBA Draft Combine
The NBA released the list of players invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine - and former Gonzaga men's basketball star Anton Watson is not on the list.
The list, released Friday afternoon, includes Michael Ajayi, who officially transferred to Gonzaga in late April. Ajayi entered his name into the 2024 NBA Draft in early April while maintaining his college eligibility. Based on current mock drafts, it’s expected Ajayi will withdraw his name from consideration. Per NCAA rules, any player who’s declared for the draft can withdraw by May 29 to retain college eligibility.
Notable names who were invited include former Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, USC's Bronny James, San Francisco's Jonathan Mogbo, Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster, Weber State's Dillon Jones and BYU's Jaxson Robinson.
Watson, who has exhausted his college eligibility, went through the pre-draft process last year before pulling his name out and returning to Gonzaga for a fifth season. Watson can still be invited to the NBA Draft Combine if he performs well at the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp. The invitation list for the G League Elite Camp has not been released yet.
According to the NBA's press release, "a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place May 10-11 at Wintrust Arena, will be invited to participate in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine following that event."
Watson was named All-WCC first-team as a fifth-year senior after he put up career-highs in points (14.5 per game), rebounds (7.1), assists (2.6) field goals made per game (5.8) and field goals attempted (10.0).
On a recent Gonzaga Nation episode, assistant coach Brian Michaelson talked about how Watson's game fits the modern NBA.
"He's gonna have really, really good pro prospects," said Michaelson. "His game, to me, fits the modern NBA. He's so versatile defensively, he can do a lot of different things on offense. His shooting has really progressed."