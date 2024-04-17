Gonzaga's Brian Michaelson on how Anton Watson’s game 'fits the modern NBA'
A great college basketball career doesn’t always translate to the NBA.
There are a few underlying factors as to why, but mainly it’s because the skillset needed to succeed at the professional level is different from the college level. The modern NBA is all about spacing, whereas dominant post-play is still prominent at the NCAA Division-I level. That’s why some of the best big men in college basketball over the last few years have struggled to find a spot on a main NBA roster.
In the case of Anton Watson, that logic is reversed — maybe he wasn’t the biggest name in college basketball, but he possesses some of the tools necessary to carve out a meaningful role at the next level. The fifth-year senior from Gonzaga didn’t always stuff the stat sheet game after game, but his impact on both ends of the floor often went beyond the traditional box score numbers. Watson, described as a “problem-solver” by his coaches, flashes 3-and-D potential in the NBA as a 6-foot-8 forward who can guard multiple positions on defense and has shown capable of stretching the floor in catch-and-shoot opportunities on offense.
Not to mention, he’s got winning DNA. Watson is the third all-time winningest player in Gonzaga history with a 132-19 career record. He’s one of the few players in history to have played in four Sweet 16 games on top of two Elite Eights and a Final Four.
Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson broke down why he believes Watson “fit’s the modern NBA” with former All-American Dan Dickau on a new Gonzaga Nation episode.
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.