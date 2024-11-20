Betting odds, spread for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Long Beach State men's college basketball game
The Gonzaga men's basketball team returns to the McCarthey Athletic Center to host Long Beach State in a nonconference matchup on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (4-0) are coming off an 80-67 win at San Diego State on Monday. Gonzaga never trailed and held the Aztecs to 37% from the field. Graham Ike (14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) led the way with 23 points while Ryan Nembhard (12.8 points, 10.0 assists) recorded his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists. The seniors combined to score 32 of the team's 40 points in the second half.
With the victory, the Zags moved up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and to No. 2 on KenPom.com, boasting the No. 1-ranked offense in terms of efficiency. Gonzaga is averaging 95.5 points and 9.0 made 3-pointers through its first four games, as five players put up 11.5 points or more per game. Nembhard's 10.0 assists per game ranks second in the nation, while his 8.0 assist-to-turnover ratio is 12th in the country.
The Beach (1-3) have lost three in a row since a 93-48 win over La Verne in the season opener, including back-to-back against West Coast Conference opponents. Long Beach State lost to San Francisco, 84-54, before dropping a close game at home to Portland, 63-61. Four players finished in double-digit scoring against the Pilots, led by Ramel Lloyd Jr. (5.3 points) and Cam Denson (9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds) at 15 points apiece. Devin Askew (17.3 points) added 10 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.
Under former Gonzaga head coach Dan Monson, the Beach qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament — despite the fact Monson and the school agreed to part ways prior to the Big West Conference Tournament. Now with Chris Acker at the helm, Long Beach State brought in an entirely new roster and coaching staff into the fold this offseason. According to KenPom.com, the Beach ranks 349th in the country in minutes continuity (0.6%); Gonzaga, conversely, ranks 11th in the country in that category (67.2%).
Gonzaga vs. Long Beach State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -33.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 151.5 (-106)
ATS: Gonzaga (3-1) Long Beach State (1-2)
Game time: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: KHQ/ESPN+
