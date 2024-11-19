Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Diego State Aztecs: Live updates, highlights from men’s college basketball game
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is on the road for the first time this season when it takes on San Diego State at the Viejas Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. PT.
The Bulldogs (3-0) are up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following their triumphant 113-54 win over UMass-Lowell in Spokane on Friday night. Six players scored in double figures for Mark Few, led by Khalif Battle’s 21 points (4-of-8 from 3). Nolan Hickman also knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points, while Ryan Nembhard continued his hot start to his senior year with 13 points, eight assists and zero turnovers in the 59-point blowout.
The Aztecs (2-0) beat out rival UC San Diego, 63-58, in their season opener before cruising to a 100-49 victory over Occidental (Division-III) on Tuesday. BJ Davis, Wayne McKinney III and Magoon Gwath each had 16 points to lead the way against Occidental.
Here are the live updates:
Pregame injury update: San Diego State sophomore guard Miles Byrd (ankle) will be available for tonight's game.
