Gonzaga's Khalif Battle throws down windmill dunk vs. UMass-Lowell
The Gonzaga men's basketball team turned defense into offense to pull away from UMass-Lowell midway through the second half of Friday's nonconference game in Spokane.
The Bulldogs (3-0) scored 32 points off 25 turnovers from the River Hawks (2-1) during the 113-54 victory at The Kennel, two of which came off an impressive windmill dunk from sixth-year guard Khalif Battle. Less than a week after his wild alley-oop dunk in the Zags' 88-80 win over Arizona State, Battle added to his highlight after he scooped up a live-ball turnover, raced ahead upcourt and wound up for a powerful one-hand flush that got the Gonzaga crowd re-energized. It was also part of a 32-2 scoring run in the second half that helped put the River Hawks away for good.
WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:
