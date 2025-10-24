Brian Michaelson, Graham Ike discuss Tyon Grant-Foster situation: 'He's been through so much'
The Gonzaga Bulldogs completed their final media day as members of the West Coast Conference on Thursday, but the majority of the conversation taking place in Las Vegas wasn't about that — or about the team being picked once again to finish in first place.
Instead, the conversation centered around Tyon Grant-Foster, who was supposed to have a preliminary injunction hearing on Thursday, which, had it been granted, would have allowed the 6'7 transfer from Grand Canyon to suit up for Gonzaga this upcoming season.
Instead, the NCAA filed a notice of removal in federal court on Wednesday, delaying his case in an effort to prevent him from playing after denying his waiver for an additional year of eligibility three separate times this offseason.
There remains no update on when the hearing will happen, as of this writing, continuing what has been an agonizing waiting game for both Grant-Foster and Gonzaga.
Speaking at WCC media day on Thursday, Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson and student-athletes Graham Ike and Braden Huff shared how difficult this situation has been for everyone involved.
"It's been hard on him, and it's something he's really struggling with mentally, and rightfully so," coach Brian Michaelson said on the Locked On Zags podcast. "Our biggest thing as a staff, and I know his teammates have done an unbelievable job of this, is being there to support him...it's been really cool to see his teammates step up to that challenge. It's not easy on them either; they are worried about him personally, but there's also uncertainty on what it looks like for our team."
"It's unfortunate he's going through these things, because he's been through so much," Ike said. "It feels like it's clear as day, but I don't control these things. I did let him know we'll be going to dinner just to talk a little more and get his mind off these things. It can be tough when it's looming like that."
Grant-Foster shared a very emotional post on Instagram after the NCAA's latest filing, expressing frustration at seemingly being targeted by the governing body over "a situation I had no control over".
Gonzaga's representation on Thursday was not the only one advocating for Grant-Foster to get an opportunity to play this season, with WCC commissioner Stu Jackson speaking on the situation as well.
"I’m just all about student-athletes getting the opportunity," Jackson said. "Here’s a young man who’s had some pretty unusual circumstances involving his health that compromised his ability to play in eligible years."
Gonzaga is set to begin the season officially on Monday, Nov. 3 against Texas Southern.