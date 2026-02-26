What Gonzaga players said after convincing victory over Portland on senior night

If everything breaks in Mark Few and company's favor, Wednesday night won't be the only time this season Gonzaga's head coach gets to watch his players cut down a net.

For now, the Bulldogs can relish in claiming the program's 27th West Coast Conference regular season title, and worry about what comes next in a few days.

The Zags (28-2, 16-1 WCC) earned at least a share of the conference's regular season title Wednesday in blowout fashion, decimating Portland while avenging an earlier loss to the Pilots in an 89-48 final from the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Graham Ike led the way on both ends of the floor with 19 points, eight rebounds and a program-record seven steals, as Gonzaga scored 26 points off 22 Portland turnovers and held the Pilots' leading scorer, Joel Foxwell (27 points against the Zags on Feb. 4) to just 12 points.

Braden Smith was efficient off the bench, tallying 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting, while Tyon Grant-Foster threw down a few rim-rocking dunks in a 12-point performance from the senior.

Here's what Ike, Smith and Grant-Foster said after Gonzaga's win on senior night.

Ike on the emotions of senior night

"It was an eventful day. It was a great day. Most importantly, over senior night, I'm glad we could get the dub. That's really what mattered to me; this team clinching a regular season league championship. It's the first time we've done this in my years here, which is pretty special. But the most important thing to me was the dub over senior night."

Ike on the biggest difference between Wednesday's game and the Feb. 4 game at Portland

I think the whole entire world could see it. I thought it was defense. We played exceptional on that side of the ball tonight, and we capitalized on their turnovers. It was amazing. The way everybody was flying around, making steals, blocking shots, hitting extra coverages; doing things that we normally do, that we're known for doing. I'm really proud of the guys for the way that we handle business today."

Ike on what he'll miss about the Kennel

"I feel like everything, man. Just like coming out, they're doing their dance, getting loud before the game. Just the way that they bark at the opponents, the way that they cheer for us, the way that they show up every day. Even on campus, seeing folks around and they're just showing love and showing love back. I think that's why I'm gonna miss is this community and the love that's shown."

Grant-Foster on slowing down Joel Foxwell

"Just don't let him go past me. Because I know I could recover if he beat me, I'd block the shot. So, just keep him in front and make him shoot over."

Smith on battling the ups and downs and coming out as a WCC regular season champion

"It feels great, just going through the ups and downs of the season, trying to stick with it, handle every situation like a pro. And these guys, having the support of my teammates has been great. I truly appreciate it. Just trying to stay ready, and tonight was a fun night."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO