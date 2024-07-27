Canada beats Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece in Olympic men’s basketball game
A highly-anticipated Paris Olympics matchup between Canada and Greece to start Group A play in men’s basketball lived up to the hype Saturday afternoon. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Canadians fended off a late comeback from Giannis Antetokounmpo and company in an 86-79 thriller from Pierre Mauroy Stadium.
The two-time NBA MVP finished with a game-high 34 points in nearly 33 minutes of action. Canada’s lack of size in the frontcourt was apparent in the matchup against Antetokounmpo, who went 12-for-15 at the free-throw line.
On the other side, Greece’s guards had no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander, as the All-NBA guard finished with 21 points and five rebounds to lead Canada to its first win in Olympic competition in nearly a quarter-century.
Gilgeous-Alexander got the Canadians out in front early after a 3-pointer made it 19-7 with 4:55 left in the first. The Greeks responded with a 10-0 scoring run fueled by Kostas Papanikolaou, as the 6-foot-8 forward made a few key defensive stops to help his team get back within four points at the end of the quarter.
Former Gonzaga standout and Canada co-captain Kelly Olynyk got the scoring started in the second quarter with a fastbreak score off a Jamal Murray steal. Olynyk finished with four points and six rebounds in just over 13 minutes off the bench.
Olynyk and former Zag Andrew Nembhard were both on the floor to start the fourth quarter with Canada holding a 68-60 lead, though the Greeks found their rhythm behind Antetokounmpo’s efforts. Canada went ahead by 10 with under five minutes to go before an 8-0 run from Greece made it a 4-point game late.
The Greeks again made it a 4-point game with 1:16 left after trailing by double digits with Antetokounmpo on the bench for a brief rest, but Canada’s depth proved to be too much in the end.
Gilgeous-Alexander put the Canadians up 82-78 on a floater with 42 seconds left. Greece nearly forced a late turnover before a foul was called on Antetokounmpo reaching in on Jamal Murray. The Denver Nuggets guard sunk both free throws to make it 84-79 with 15 seconds left.
Canada’s next game is against Australia on July 30 at 4:30 a.m. PST.