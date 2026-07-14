Donovan Dent's surprise return opens another door for Gonzaga

Donovan Dent has had a change of heart, and the timing could not be more perfect for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The 6'2 playmaker, who was one of the best pure point guards in the entire country over the past three seasons - two at New Mexico and one at UCLA - announced his intention to retire from basketball a few months ago, wanting to focus on teaching the game at camps instead of chasing a professional job either overseas or in the NBA.

But now, with a recent court ruling seemingly giving last year's senior class a path to a fifth year of eligibility, Dent is getting himself back in the game.

“I just looked at it as another opportunity because I was completely done with it, and seeing that they made a fifth year possible and all of my coaches and my family were like,’ Let’s give it one more,'” Dent told Albuquerque news station KRQE on Tuesday. “They kind of talked to me about it, and I was like, okay. We just look at it like another opportunity for a blessing, I guess.”

Donovan Dent is not quite done with college basketball https://t.co/N14V6nsW2x — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) July 14, 2026

The blessing could potentially be Gonzaga's as well, following the recent news that projected starting point guard Mario Saint-Supery will return to Spain and play for Valencia on a multi-year contract.

Will Dent come to Gonzaga?

Dent spent the first three seasons of his career at New Mexico, earning Mountain West Player of the Year honors in 2024-25 when he averaged 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 1.4 steals for the Lobos.

He then entered the transfer portal, where Gonzaga was a finalist for his services before he opted to return closer to home to play for Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

Dent was among the country's best passers at UCLA, averaging a ridiculous 7.6 assists and 1.8 turnovers per game, but his scoring output plummeted in what was a challenging senior season for the star guard.

Now the opportunity to play another year in college gives Dent a chance to go out on a higher note - and there's not a better fit for the elite playmaker than in Spokane with coach Few.

Fit at Gonzaga

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What point guard wouldn't want to join a Gonzaga roster that currently features an elite screener and rim runner in Massamba Diop, arguably the most efficient low post scorer in the country in Braden Huff, and a rising superstar scoring wing in Davis Fogle? Factor in a physical defensive guard in Isiah Harwell - who can take on the toughest defensive assignments - and you have a near-perfect recipe that any point guard would salivate over.

The fit is equally fantastic for Gonzaga, who could unleash Dent in a way that more resembles what he did at New Mexico as a junior in 2024-25. With Huff, Fogle, and Diop all in the mix, Dent could focus on being a facilitator out of the pick-and-roll, with far less pressure to score in Gonzaga's free-flowing, high-octane offense.

Gonzaga also recently received a generous, 'transformational' gift from Domantas Sabonis - and likely has extra cash now that Saint-Supery won't be on campus - giving them the chance to make a very competitive NIL offer for the 6'2 guard.

The chance to stay out west, earn good money, and compete for a national championship in an offense loaded with talent that fits Dent's skill set is an opportunity that doesn't come around all that often - and one that Dent will have a hard time passing up.