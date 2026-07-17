Three Gonzaga stars ranked among college basketball's top 100 players

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still scrambling to find a new point guard to replace Mario Saint-Supery, but the good news is they have an incredibly talented roster otherwise.

A frontcourt duo of Braden Huff and Massamba Diop could be top five in the country, while sophomores Davis Fogle and Isiah Harwell are both strong breakout candidates in 2026-27.

If the staff is able to woo a top-tier point guard to Spokane, it instantly thrusts this team into No. 1 seed and national championship contention.

The folks over at Basket Under Review ranked the top 100 players in college basketball heading into this upcoming season, and a trio of Gonzaga stars made the list - including both frontcourt stars.

Davis Fogle: No. 75

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle began last season outside Gonzaga's rotation, sneaking into late game blowout situations and impressing everyone with his natural scoring ability.

As he improved his defense and understanding of his expected role with the Zags, the 6'7 gradually earned more regular rotation minutes - and eventually become a critical piece for the team after Braden Huff and Jalen Warley both suffered injuries down the stretch.

Fogle is perhaps the most obvious sophomore breakout candidate in college basketball, and is a real threat to average 15+ points per game on the wing for coach Few this upcoming season.

Massamba Diop: No. 52

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diop comes in just outside the top 50 players in college hoops after an excellent freshman season at Arizona State. The 7'1 native of Senegal turned heads in the Big 12 by averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks for Bobby Hurley's team - displaying elite skills as a rim protector and lob threat in the pick and roll.

Those same skills are what make him such an outstanding fit in Gonzaga's offense, where he'll immediately boost the frontcourt defense as the program's best rim protector since Chet Holmgren in 2021-22.

With early NBA draft buzz, don't be surprised if Diop finishes the season much higher than No. 52 in the country - although how Gonzaga addresses the point guard position will impact his production in 2026-27.

Braden Huff: No. 12

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Huff has been a gifted scorer on the block for all three seasons at Gonzaga, averaging 27.8 points per 40 as a freshman, 26.5 as a sophomore, and 28.0 last year in 18 games as a junior.

Last season was Huff's first as a full-time starter, and he was leading Gonzaga with 17.8 points per game before suffering a right knee injury in mid-January that took him out for the rest of the season.

Now he'll be back for his senior year, and alongside Diop and Fogle should form an incredibly high-octane offense in Spokane - especially if the team lands a pick and roll specialist to play point guard.

Other Top 100 Notes

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 11 players ahead of Huff on Basket Under Review's top 100 list, top to bottom, were Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears, Florida forward Thomas Haugh, Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner, Louisville big man Flory Bidunga, Arizona center Mo Krivas, Kansas freshman wing Tyran Stokes, Duke guard John Blackwell, UConn guard Silas Demary, Florida forward Alex Condon, Florida center Rueben Chinyelu, and Illinois forward David Mirkovic.

Utah State guard Mason Falslev (29) was the only other Pac-12 player on the list, while Saint Mary's guard Joshua Dent was among the 25 honorable mentions.