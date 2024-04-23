Watch: Chet Holmgren, Kevin Durant star in Nike KD 17 commercial
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren doesn't have his own shoe yet, but it's possible Nike is starting to set up the former Gonzaga men's basketball star as the heir apparent to Kevin Durant.
In a Nike commercial released Monday, Holmgren takes a star turn helping promote Durant's new shoe, the KD 17. The commercial is narrated by Durant, who won an NBA MVP with the Thunder during his eight-year run and is now with the Phoenix Suns. Durant seemingly challenges Holmgren in a symbolic passing-of-the-torch moment.
"You think you can do it?" Durant asked Holmgren in the commercial. "I'm not just talking ball. You think you can put the whole city on your shoulders? Well, step up then."
“I know I can do it,” Holmgren replied. “Y’all don’t know my drive. Y’all don’t know my hunger. And y’all don’t realize the bigger picture. Even though I follow in the footsteps of a legend, I’m walking my own path. I got next.”
The commercial features a shoutout to Holmgren’s father, Dave Holmgren, with his No. 55 Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball jersey briefly flashing on screen. Dave played at Minnesota from 1984-88.
Holmgren, who was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award earlier this week, helped the Thunder reach the top spot in the Western Conference standings as the youngest No. 1 seed in the playoffs all-time.
After missing last season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former Gonzaga standout played and started in all 82 regular season games. He finished the regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks.
The Nike ad isn’t Holmgren’s only claim to fame off the court. He and teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander star in an AT&T commercial that features both singing a catchy tune. Holmgren also appeared on stage during a Drake concert at Paycom Center in March.
Durant debuted his latest kicks in the Suns’ first playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The KD 17 is set to be released on May 17.