Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their third game of the 2025-26 season on Friday night, falling on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 24-1 start to the season, OKC has lost two of its last three games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis is coming off a bad loss to the Washington Wizards in its last game, but the Grizzlies are up to 13-15 in the regular season and have won seven of their last 10.
Ja Morant (ankle) has missed the last few games, and he is listed as out for Monday night’s matchup.
Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder bounce back at home? OKC has not lost two games in a row all season, and it’s a perfect 13-0 at home with an average scoring margin of +19.5 (!!) in those games.
Let’s dive into the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday night’s battle.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +15.5 (-105)
- Thunder -15.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +800
- Thunder: -1350
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 22
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Grizzlies record: 13-15
- Thunder record: 25-3
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Ja Morant – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- John Konchar – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Javon Small – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Chet Holmgren – questionable
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Aaron Wiggins – questionable
- Alex Caruso – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-121)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I’m fading Holmgren in this matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, and I’m fading him as a rebounder even with Isaiah Hartenstein out for OKC.
Holmgren is averaging just 7.8 rebounds per game this season, and now he has to take on a Memphis team that is No. 8 in the league in rebounding percentage.
After a fast start to the season on the glass, Holmgren has cleared 8.5 boards just six times since the start of November, and he only has one game with double-digit rebounds during that stretch.
As great as the former No. 2 overall pick has been this season, this number is too high for him on Monday night.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Oklahoma City has not lost at home this season, and I don’t expect that to change against a short-handed Memphis team on Monday.
The Grizzlies are down several key rotation pieces in Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr., and they’re one of the worst teams in the NBA as an underdog this season, going 6-11 against the spread.
Meanwhile, OKC is winning home games by nearly 20 points per game, and it should be able to survive a few players on the injury report (Holmgren being one of them) on Monday.
The last time these teams played, OKC won by 14 in Memphis without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams in the lineup. He and Gilgeous-Alexander are both expected to play on Monday, giving OKC a very high ceiling on offense.
I’ll lay the points with the best home team in the NBA.
Pick: Thunder -15.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
