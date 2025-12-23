Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
The Houston Rockets haven't had a very successful road trip so far. They've won just one of four games thus far and now end the trip with two games in Los Angeles, starting with the Clippers on Tuesday night.
The Clippers just took down the Lakers quite handily over the weekend to end a five-game losing streak, but they're still just 7-21 overall and 4-8 at home.
Houston squeaked out a 115-113 win over the Clippers earlier this month to open the season series. Their second matchup takes center stage on NBC to close out the slate tonight.
The oddsmakers have the Rockets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -8.5 (-102)
- Clippers +8.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -310
- Clippers: +250
Total
- 220.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Rockets vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 10:30 p.m.
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, SCHN, FDSN-SC
- Rockets record: 17-9
- Clippers record: 7-21
Rockets vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Ivica Zubac – out
Rockets vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
Kevin Durant had a down game a few weeks ago against the Clippers, putting up just 16 points on 5 of 14 shooting. He’s recovered since then, though, with at least 24 points in each of his last four games, including two 30-point performances in New Orleans and Denver.
Durant is always dangerous when he takes the floor, and he’s averaging 25.3 points per game this season. He’s been getting to this 24 points number fairly consistently, though, hitting in four straight, nine of 10, and 13 of his last 17 games. In fact, he’s had at least 24 points in two-thirds of his games this season.
The Clippers kept him in check once. I don’t see it happening again. He had 24 and 34 points in the final two meetings last season after being held to 18 points in the first one.
Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Clippers are coming off a rare win this season, taking down the Lakers 103-88 as -4 favorites to end a five-game losing streak. They’re now 7-21 and 4-8 on the year.
They haven’t been great against the spread either, going 9-19 so far, while the Rockets have covered in 15 of their 26 games.
The Rockets are in a tough schedule spot towards the end of a long road trip, but I still see them pulling out a fairly comfortable win over the dysfunctional Clippers tonight.
Pick: Rockets -8.5 (-102)
