College basketball analyst expresses concern about Gonzaga's backcourt
The 2025-26 college basketball season is less than 50 days away, with Gonzaga tipping things off on Nov. 3 at home against Texas Southern.
With rosters and schedules more or less set across the country, college basketball analysts are beginning to churn out preseason content with lots of discussion about how Mark Few's program will look in its final season in the West Coast Conference.
CBS analyst Jon Rothstein talked about Gonzaga on an episode of the 'College Basketball Insider' podcast on Thursday, praising the team's elite frontcourt but expressing concern about the team's play on the perimeter.
"Gonzaga returns arguably the best power forward center combo in college basketball with All-American candidate Graham Ike and also Braden Huff," Rothstein said. "Gonzaga though, to me, has big questions on the perimeter in terms of being vintage Gonzaga...Braeden Smith, who two years ago was the Patriot League Player of the Year at Colgate, redshirted last season in Spokane. He will have a major major seat at the table on Gonzaga's perimeter. Jalen Warley, a former top 100 recruit who started his career at Florida State...is another name to keep an eye on in Gonzaga's backcourt. And then you have Adam Miller, a well-travelled veteran who transferred from Arizona State. Lefty, can make shots, really really seasoned player. That's what you're looking at if you're Mark Few."
While it's true this backcourt does not feature an obviously elite level talent like Jalen Suggs, Andrew Nembhard, or Nigel Williams-Goss, this group has a ton of experience at the college level. Warley and Miller have combined seven years of power conference experience, while Smith played two years at Colgate and reserves Emmanuel Innocenti and Steele Venters have been around for multiple years as well.
Rothstein also skipped over perhaps Gonzaga's highest upside guard in Spanish freshman Mario Saint-Supery, who is expected to play a big role both on and off the ball this upcoming season. Coach Few's group has plenty of versatility and depth, with multiple elite level defenders in Warley and Innocenti, a pair of sharpshooters in Venters and Miller, and above average playmakers in Smith, Warley again, and Saint-Supery.
That's all without mentioning Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, who is still awaiting an eligibility waiver from the NCAA. If he does end up getting to suit up for the Zags, his size at 6'7 and elite scoring ability will make him a major weapon on the perimeter, giving Gonzaga even more scoring, experience, and a strong defensive presence as well.
Rothstein is still a believer in this group, mainly because of the frontcourt duo of Ike and Huff — who are expected to start alongside each other this year after doing so in Gonzaga's final three games last season; wins over Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament and Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, and a narrow loss to Houston in the Round of 32.
"It feels like there is enough for Gonzaga to be a top 25 team and a team that's in the national picture," Rothstein continued. "But the bread will be buttered for the Bulldogs this year up front with Graham Ike, a potential preseason All-American, and Braden Huff."