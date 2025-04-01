Creighton transfer Pop Isaacs expected to pick Ole Miss over Gonzaga, Xavier and Providence
Pop Isaacs was playing some of the best basketball of his college career this past season with the Creighton Bluejays.
Isaacs, a 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas, was held out of the season opener after undergoing hip surgery last spring. He returned an made an instant impact for the Bluejays, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across eight games with the team. During the run Isaacs scored 20 or more points in three games out of a four-game stretch, but just days after dropping 27 points in a big win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 4, his hip injury flared up again.
Isaacs, who transferred to Creighton following two seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, missed the remained of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing another hip injury. Then, as the Bluejays' season ended in an 82-70 loss to the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Isaacs entered his name into the transfer portal less than a week later.
As one best available combo guards on the open market, Isaacs is reportedly "involved" with three power conferences schools and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, according to an On3+ article from Joe Tipton. The Ole Miss Rebels, Providence Friars and Xavier Musketeers are also in the mix, per Tipton.
The Zags will likely look to add depth to their backcourt this offseason with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle all set to graduate this spring. Mark Few and the coaching staff could look to bring in a versatile guard who can pair alongside the team's next floor general in waiting, Braeden Smith, the 6-foot-tall Colgate Raiders transfer who spent last season with Gonzaga as a redshirt player. Smith, a Seattle native, was the Patriot League Player of the Year in 2023-24.
Emmanuel Innocenti, a 6-foot-5 wing who just completed his first season with the Bulldogs, could return to Spokane for his junior year of college. His versatility and length played a pivotal role on the defensive end of the floor down the stretch of the regular season and into the postseason .
Isaacs could potentially fill in at the "2" spot next to Smith, but Gonzaga fans might want to abstain from getting their hopes on landing the Creighton transfer. Tipton predicts Ole Miss will eventually acquire Isaacs.