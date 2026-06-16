Date set for Gonzaga vs. Creighton non-conference road showdown

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will hit the road out to Omaha to take on the Creighton Bluejays this winter, in the return game of a home-and-home series started in 2025-26.

The game is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, in Omaha, according to CBS reporter Jon Rothstein. Neither team has confirmed this report, and a time for the matchup remains to be determined.

Gonzaga hosted Creighton at The Kennel on Nov. 15, 2025, and delivered a 27-point beatdown in what ended up being legendary coach Greg McDermott's final season before retirement.

As such, the task of beating Gonzaga at home now falls on Alan Huss, who had the 'coach-in-waiting' title at Creighton in 2025-26 after coming over following a two-year stint at High Point, where he went 56-15.

Source: Next season's game between Creighton and Gonzaga will be played on Saturday, December 12th in Omaha.



Return game of home-and-home series. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 16, 2026

History with Creighton

Gonzaga and Creighton share a rich history of non-conference matchups, NCAA Tournament showdowns, and a pair of star players who played for both programs.

Gonzaga holds a 4-0 advantage over Creighton all-time. They defeated the Bluejays in both matchups of a home-and-home series that took place in Spokane in 2017 and in Omaha in 2018. The Zags then drew the Bluejays in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, handing Creighton an 83-65 loss en route to the program's second-ever national championship appearance.

Gonzaga then blasted Creighton at home last season, 90-63, behind 20 points and 10 rebounds from Graham Ike, who shot a career-best 4-4 from the three-point line.

Two great point guards, Grant Gibbs and Ryan Nembhard, also share history with both Gonzaga and Creighton.

Gibbs grew up in Iowa before playing his freshman season at Gonzaga in 2009-10, where he averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game. He transferred closer to home after the season, redshirting in 2010-2011 before a prolific three-year stint as Creighton's starting point guard.

Starting alongside superstar Doug McDermott, Gibbs averaged 7.6 points and 5.0 assists for the Bluejays, helping lead the program to elite levels of success in the Missouri Valley Conference and, eventually, as a senior, into the Big East in 2013-14.

Meanwhile, Nembhard was an instant superstar at Creighton, averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 assists in his first two seasons from 2021-2023. He then transferred to Gonzaga and blossomed into the best passer in the entire country, averaging 9.8 assists in 2024-25, while setting the program and conference record for total assists.

Gonzaga's schedule

Creighton becomes the first true road game on Gonzaga's schedule, although they are reportedly set to take on Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena in an exhibition game.

Other matchups include Purdue in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, LSU at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 14, Michigan State in Palm Springs on Dec. 19, and Duke in Detroit on Feb. 20.

Gonzaga will also participate in the Player's Era Festival, where they are set to take on Kansas State at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on Nov. 24. Their second matchup will either be Baylor or Alabama, and their third matchup could actually be against Creighton or one of TCU, Miami, or Michigan.

Unconfirmed matchups include a neutral-site game against UCLA and a game in Seattle against Oregon, although both could be pushed to the 2027-28 season as well.