Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha commits to Virginia Tech
Gonzaga's search for backcourt depth via the transfer portal continues after Delaware transfer Izaiah Pasha committed to Virginia Tech Monday morning, according to reports.
Pasha — a 6-foot-4 guard and reigning Coastal Athletic Association Rookie of the Year — had reportedly narrowed down his options to Penn State and Texas Tech heading into this past weekend. He had a visit lined up with the Bulldogs originally set for sometime April 10, though Pasha told High Level Sports last week that he was going to focus on his other finalists while the Zags went in a different direction with their recruiting.
Texas Tech was reportedly set to host Pasha on a visit Monday, however it appears the Red Raiders' other portal acquisitions could've impacted Pasha's final decision. Along with Donovan Atwell from UNC-Greensboro and Tyeree Bryan from Santa Clara, Texas Tech added Washington State transfer LeJuan Watts over the weekend. Grant McCasland is also projected to return Christian Anderson, a 6-foot-2 guard who recorded 10.6 points per game as a freshman last season.
Pasha started 33 games and averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field in 34 appearances with the Blue Hens last season. In addition to a spot on the All-CAA freshman team, Pasha earned All-CAA tournament team honors for helping guide Delaware to the conference tournament championship game as the tournament's 12-seed. He dropped 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and recorded just one turnover against UNC Wilmington; however, it wasn't enough to punch Delaware's ticket to the NCAA Tournament as Pasha and company fell, 76-72.
Gonzaga made some headway in bringing in more backcourt players last Thursday when Maryland transfer Rodney Rice listed the Zags as one of the six teams he's considering joining for 2025-26. The 6-foot-4 Rice averaged 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while playing in all 36 games for the Terrapins, who just reached the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2002.