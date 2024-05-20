Domantas Sabonis ranked among most clutch players in NBA
Former Gonzaga men’s basketball players ranked as some of the most clutch players in the NBA over the past few seasons. Sacramento Kings All-NBA forward Domantas Sabonis had a lot to do with that.
According to a study by FlashPicks, the 6-foot-11 Lithuanian made 67 of 130 (51.5%) field goals attempted in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter since 2020. That was the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the clutch behind Deandre Ayton of the Portland Trailblazers (58.8%), Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat (55.7%) and Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans (54.6%). Sabonis’ 67 clutch field goals were the third-most in the top 10 behind only Adebayo (73) and Ayton (70).
The study defined “clutch” as field goals taken within the last five minutes of the fourth quarter where fewer than just five points separated both teams. Only players who’ve attempted a minimum of 100 field goals in the clutch since 2020 were considered. Stats from both the regular season and playoffs were taken into account as well.
Sabonis, the NBA’s leader in double-doubles and triple-doubles, shot 20-of-40 from the field in the clutch during the 2023-24 season, which is tied for the 42nd-most shots made in the clutch by an individual player according to NBA.com. He also scored 54 points while grabbing 50 rebounds in those scenarios.
In April, FlashPicks found that former Bulldogs players combined for 240 made field goals in the clutch since 2020, which is tied for the eighth-most clutch shots produced by any college in that span.
Much of Sabonis’ late baskets came around the rim this past season, though his go-ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs showcased more than just his phenomenal footwork. The 27-year-old capped off one of the wilder finishes in the NBA with a fastbreak dunk after tipping an errant pass to Zach Collins to himself before racing ahead of the pack for a one-hand flush with 7.7 seconds left. Sacramento downed San Antonio, 131-129, behind 31 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists from Sabonis.
A month earlier, Sabonis slammed home a two-hand jam with 22.2 seconds to help the Kings beat the Warriors, 134-133.
Sabonis put together another historic season in which he averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists — a stat line only Wilt Chamberlain has put together before — while racking up 77 double-doubles, the most since Moses Malone in 1978-79. He also became one of just six players in league history to record at least 26 triple-doubles in a season.