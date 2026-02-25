What Gonzaga must do to avoid another stunning upset vs. Portland on senior night

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have one final home game in the 2025-26 college basketball season, set for Wednesday night against the Portland Pilots.

Gonzaga (27-2, 15-1) lost a stunner in Portland back on Feb. 4, 87-80, in what is unquestionably the worst loss of the season - and arguably the worst of coach Few's career. The Zags rebounded well from the defeat, winning five straight to retake first place in the WCC and keep their hopes of earning a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.

Now the Zags have to ensure the unthinkable doesn't happen again, especially not on senior night when the program will honor Graham Ike, Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, Adam Miller, Steele Venters, and Noah Haaland for their contributions to the program.

A win guarantees Gonzaga at least a share of the WCC regular season title, and cements them as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament in Las Vegas - regardless of whether they win or lose against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Moraga.

Below is a look at three things Gonzaga needs to do to make sure it gets a much-needed victory on Wednesday against the Pilots:

1. Don't let Joel Foxwell control the game

Gonzaga fans will remember the name Joel Foxwell for a long time - especially if the Australian freshman is able to command the game in Spokane as he did in Portland.

Foxwell carved up Gonzaga the entire game, finishing with 27 points and eight assists, while shooting 8-10 on two-pointers and 3-8 from three. Gonzaga hedged on high ball screens and Foxwell was crafty enough to follow Ike out of the hedge, allowing him to get to his spot at the top of the key - where he could pull up for a midrange jumper, continue driving to the rim, or make a pass to an open cutter or shooter while Gonzaga's defense was still scrambling.

Portland’s Joel Foxwell, right, shoots over Oregon’s Wei Lin during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best way for the Zags to counter this on Wednesday isn't a specific strategy, but rather a player: Emmanuel Innocenti. Innocenti played just 14 minutes in Portland, but in the five subsequent games, the 6'5 junior has averaged 34.2 minutes per game - with his on-ball defense a huge key to Gonzaga's recent success.

Innocenti locking in on Foxwell, and fighting through screens, takes away the advantage the freshman exploited three weeks ago, and will force UP to find another strategy if they want to pull off another upset.

2. Let Davis Fogle cook

Fogle was one of three Zags in double figures against UP back on Feb. 4, dropping 10 points on 4-9 shooting along with four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. His ability to create his own shot proved necessary in a game where Graham Ike and the team's outside shooters really struggled.

Fogle has continued to improve over the last five games, averaging 11.4 points while shooting a ridiculous 74.1% on two pointers and 70% from the charity stripe. His length and athleticism on the perimeter are a mismatch for the Pilots, making him a key part of Gonzaga's game plan on both ends of the floor.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

It may be senior night, but the freshmen could be key to a Zags victory.

3. Dominate down low

Gonzaga's shot selection was a big problem in Portland, and that same issue reared its ugly head for the Zags on Saturday against Pacific. Settling for too many outside shots, rather than generating paint touches as often as possible, has rarely worked for Gonzaga this season - and you can bet Portland will dare the Zags to try it again.

Gonzaga shot 7-17 from three in the first half at the Chiles Center, routinely chucking up threes after being unable to get Ike the ball, or after Ike passed it out after getting double-teamed.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Zags cannot let Portland's defense dictate their shot diet on Wednesday. Instead, they need to pound the ball down low to Ike and let him go to work.

Beyond that, Gonzaga cannot get outrebounded against Portland as they did three weeks ago. The Zags didn't get a rebound in the first seven minutes of that game, and did not generate nearly enough second-chance opportunities. There's too much pride at stake on senior night at home to let this Pilots team walk into McCarthey and outmuscle the Zags, so expect Ike, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Jalen Warley to make sure it doesn't happen.

Gonzaga and Portland will tip off at 6:00 PM PT on Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.