Five-star guard Jalen Davis includes Gonzaga in final 10 schools

Even amidst the chaos of fifth-year seniors attempting to return to college basketball, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs remain diligent in their pursuit of top-tier talent at the high school level.

Jalen Davis, a consensus 5-star guard in the 2027 recruiting class, revealed his top ten schools on Thursday and - unsurprisingly - Gonzaga is still in the mix.

Davis, who is from Bremerton, WA, set an official visit to Spokane for Nov. 7, where he will take in what is expected to be Gonzaga's home opener against New Mexico State.

Davis also set up official visits to Iowa on Oct. 3 and UCLA on Oct. 16, while indicating he plans to visit Stanford and Ole Miss in September as well.

Texas Tech, USC, BYU, TCU, and Washington round out the top ten for Davis, although no official visits to any of those schools have been reported as of this writing.

NEWS: 2027 Top-20 overall recruit Jalen Davis is down to 10 schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-3 guard has scheduled five official visits: https://t.co/4TBeDGJjLY pic.twitter.com/nclj1DFlV4 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 6, 2026

Davis has been a priority of Gonzaga's for over a year, and they now sit in the enviable position of getting the last scheduled official visit with the 6'3 guard - which could net them a huge commitment to kickstart the 2026-27 season.

JD's jump

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis has been a well-regarded recruit for a while now, but he really turned heads this summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He took his talents to the NBPA Top 100 camp in South Carolina, EuroCamp in Italy, and Section 7 in Arizona, where he relentlessly showcased his elite scoring ability - averaging a whopping 23.9 points to lead the entire circuit, while shooting about 50% from the floor.

The biggest thing Davis proved this summer is his ability to play both on and off the ball, making him a highly coveted combo guard who brings versatility to the next level. Davis makes quick decisions with the ball in his hands, navigates screens extremely well, and also moves well without the basketball on the perimeter.

He is still working on refining his outside shot - which will really help elevate his off-ball game - but he is a great straight-line driver who converts well at the free-throw line and should develop even more once he adds strength to his frame.

Davis is also a strong defender, averaging 3.3 steals per game this summer, and that will also continue to develop once he puts in work in a college weight room.

Future Zags

Milwaukee Juneau's Dooney Johnson (1) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has one commit thus far in 2027 in Dooney Johnson, a 6'7 guard from Milwaukee, WI, who has rocketed up the rankings after shining this summer on the EYBL circuit.

The Zags would love to pair Davis and Johnson together in 2027 and have been hard at work pursuing another high scorer in the class in 6'5 wing Gene Roebuck.

Roebuck is not as highly ranked as the others, but he was a dynamic scorer at all three levels this summer and offers great positional size.