Former Gonzaga commit makes surprising move after NCAA eligibility battle

After winning a months-long battle with the NCAA for another year of eligibility, former Gonzaga commit Skylar Wicks will instead begin his professional career overseas.

Wicks, who committed to Gonzaga in late June but reopened his recruitment in late August, has reportedly signed a three-year deal with Hapoel Holon in the Israeli Premier League.

Holon also competes in the Basketball Champions League and currently rosters former UConn national champion Adama Sanogo as well as former Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares.

How Skylar Wicks' Gonzaga commitment unraveled

The 6'6 wing committed to Gonzaga while in the midst of a battle with the NCAA for another year of eligibility, having begun his college career in 2020-21 with Missouri State.

He picked Gonzaga over interest from BYU, Rutgers, Florida Atlantic, and others, and was expected to fill a depth role as a perimeter scorer and secondary ball-handler coming off an outstanding season at Saint Francis in 2025-26, when he averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 36.3% from three.

Hapoel Holon sign Skylar Wicks to three-year deal https://t.co/TnfPvEkWpg — Sportando (@Sportando) September 23, 2026

At the time of Wicks' commitment, Gonzaga had Mario Saint-Supery, Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, and Luca Foster competing for minutes in the backcourt, giving Wicks a real opportunity to earn rotation minutes at multiple spots on the perimeter.

However, between June 30, when Wicks committed and August 10, when it was announced he was officially cleared by the NCAA, Gonzaga had lost Saint-Supery - who opted to sign a multi-year deal with Valencia in Spain - and had secured commitments from Dayton transfer Javon Bennett and Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins.

The team was also known to be in heavy pursuit of another point guard - with Donovan Dent and Xaivian Lee the top targets - and when Lee made his commitment official on August 26, Wicks reopened his recruitment less than 24 hours later.

Late August was never going to be an easy time for Wicks to find another home in college basketball - with classes getting underway in early September - and any team that still had an open spot at that point was likely holding it for a potential 5-in-5 addition.

So instead, the New Jersey native will end what was a long and winding college career, spanning six years and five different schools: Missouri State, State College of Florida, Incarnate Word, UTSA, and Saint Francis. All told, he played 74 games at the Division 1 level, averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game.

What's next for Gonzaga

Mar 14, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga still has five players in NCAA eligibility limbo in Bennett, Wiggins, Lee, and the two internationals in Nathan de Sousa and Izan Almansa.

If all five end up eligible, Gonzaga still has one open roster spot, although with classes and practice already underway, it likely won't be filled by anyone other than a potential walk-on or perhaps a midseason addition.

Fans will get a first look at this new Gonzaga roster on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Kraziness in the Kennel, which is set to begin at 2:00 PM PT.