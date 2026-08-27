Transfer guard Skylar Wicks decommits from Gonzaga

The roster churn for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs continues.

Less than 24 hours after the team secured a commitment from Florida transfer guard Xaivian Lee - which gave the Zags a full roster for the first time all offseason - another spot has reportedly opened up for the Bulldogs.

Skylar Wicks, a transfer from St. Francis who committed to the Zags back in late June and had his waiver approved by the NCAA in early August, has decommitted from the program and will reopen his recruitment, according to a report from Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Skylar Wicks has decommitted from Gonzaga and reopened his recruitment, his agent Richie Felder, tells @247Sports



The 6-6 guard averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals at Saint Francis (PA) in 2025-26.



He was granted an additional season of competition by… pic.twitter.com/tPDYQNjjU1 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 27, 2026

Why Wicks is reopening his recruitment

Wicks is a 6'6 guard who played at five different schools over the past six seasons, although he only played 74 games at the Division 1 level due to various injuries.

The big wing had an outstanding year with St. Francis in the NEC in 2025-26, averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes - shooting 43.9% on twos and 36.3% from three on 6.0 attempts per game.

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He committed to the Zags before 5-in-5 made it possible for last year's senior class to return to college basketball - and while the status of those fifth-year seniors remains very much up in the air, it's likely part of Wicks' decision to reenter the transfer portal.

The Zags thus far have landed three commitments in the fifth-year senior class: point guards Javon Bennett (Dayton) and Xaivian Lee (Florida), as well as small forward Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State).

Bennett is currently ineligible after the NCAA had a stay request granted in the Ohio lawsuit, although his eligibility could return if the NCAA does not get the case overturned on appeal.

Both Lee and Wiggins are eligible as of this writing, although stay requests have been made in both the lawsuits in California and Georgia, so things could change with those two players as well.

Wicks offers good positional size, the ability to play on or off the ball, and strong outside shooting - all characteristics of Gonzaga's trio of new seniors. So it isn't a huge shock to see him pursue another opportunity for what will be his seventh and final year of eligibility in college basketball.

What Wicks' departure means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga not only has three fifth-year seniors in NCAA eligibility limbo, but two international commits - point guard Nathan de Sousa and big man Izan Almansa - are still waiting to be cleared for this upcoming season as well.

So the Zags have as many as 15 players on the roster ready to suit up this upcoming season...or as few as 10.

That makes it hard to know how the team might approach replacing Wicks on the roster - especially since his role was likely going to be limited playing behind Wiggins, Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, and potentially incoming freshmen Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa.

For now, the staff will focus on getting everyone who is eligible on campus and working together, and hopefully some answers from the NCAA will provide some clarity for this team as they head into the Pac-12 in 2026-27.