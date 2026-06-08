Former Gonzaga forward lands at fourth different school via transfer portal

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Pavle Stosic is on the move once again. The 6'9 Serbian forward has landed at Fairleigh Dickinson for his redshirt junior year, as announced by the program on social media last Thursday.

Stosic is now on his fourth college program after beginning his career at Gonzaga in the 2023-24 season.

Stosic was a very, very late addition to Gonzaga's roster, committing in late September and coming straight over from Huesca in Spain's Segunda FEB league, where he averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16 games.

Just a few weeks later, Stosic debuted for Gonzaga at Kraziness in the Kennel, playing all 20 minutes during the scrimmage and recording seven points on 3-for-6 shooting, along with five rebounds and an assist.

However, the native Serbian didn't end up playing a big role for the Zags as a freshman, appearing in 14 games and scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and a steal in 46 total minutes. He shot 6-10 on two pointers and 0-6 from three, scoring a season-high four points twice - once against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in early December and again in a 26-point win over Pacific in mid-February.

Pavle Stosic, Signed ✍️



Stosic appeared in 32 games last year, starting in 12 of them for Pepperdine. He averaged 16.2 minutes per game. #uKNIGHTED pic.twitter.com/5mQ5PtjpNp — FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) June 4, 2026

After the season, Stosic hit the transfer portal and landed at Utah State, where he redshirted for the 2024-25 campaign. That led the big man to transfer for a second year in a row, and he came back to the WCC to join Ed Schilling and Pepperdine in 2025-26.

Stosic carved out a rotation role with the Waves, appearing in 31 games with 12 starts, while playing 16.2 minutes per night. He averaged 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game, while shooting 55.7% on two -pointers and 20% from beyond the arc.

The big man's highest scoring game against a Division 1 opponent came against Gonzaga in Spokane in late January, when he dropped nine points with five rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes in Pepperdine's 26-point loss. His overall career-high is 13 points with seven boards against Life Pacific to open up the season, and he closed with five points, six rebounds, and a steal in Pepperdine's 77-68 loss to Portland in the WCC Tournament.

Now the 6'9 forward joins the Knights of Fairleigh Dickinson, who finished 11-21 last year and 8-10 in the NEC. FDU is best known for upsetting No. 1 seed Purdue in the 2023 NCAA Tournament under then-head coach Tobin Anderson.

Stosic has a real chance to start and play big minutes for a team that lost its five leading scorers, and getting a chance to play alongside fellow Serbian David Jevtic, who averaged 6.6 points for FDU as a freshman, likely helped Stosic make Teaneck, NJ, his new home for 2026-27.