Former Gonzaga guard Adam Miller lands first professional contract overseas

One of Gonzaga's five seniors from last year has found a new home to begin his professional career.

Adam Miller, who spent his final season of eligibility with the Zags, inked his first pro contract with Oostende in Belgium's BNXT, according to a release by the team on Thursday.

Graham Ike (Exhibit 10 with the Golden State Warriors) is the only other senior who has signed since leaving Gonzaga. Jalen Warley (Indiana Pacers) and Tyon Grant-Foster (San Antonio Spurs) both played in the NBA Summer League, while Noah Haaland told Gonzaga On SI that he is pursuing overseas opportunities.

Miller's path to Gonzaga

Miller was the first transfer portal addition for Gonzaga last offseason, committing to the Zags after playing the previous two years at Arizona State.

The Chicago native and top 30 high school recruit began his career at Illinois, averaging 8.3 points as a freshman while starting all 31 games.

Welcome @AceWolf44



De 24-jarige guard is de nieuwste aanwinst van Coretec Oostende. https://t.co/pZzOQlnKMg pic.twitter.com/hk6WyH7f7j — Basketbalclub Oostende (@bc_oostende) August 20, 2026

From there, Miller took a medical redshirt in 2021-22 and then played for LSU in 2022-23, starting all 33 games and averaging 11.5 points.

He then hit the portal once again, playing for coach Bobby Hurley in Tempe over the next two years. The 6'3 guard played in 53 total games with the Sun Devils, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 36.9% from three.

He then took his talent to Spokane, where he ended up starting 25 of 35 games, settling in as the team's shooting guard next to point guards Mario Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith, and fellow senior wings Warley, Grant-Foster, and Steele Venters.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Adam Miller. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Miller was a steady veteran for the Zags on both ends of the floor, but unfortunately, the primary reason he was brought in - to space the floor and hit open threes - never really materialized, as he finished a disappointing 30.2% from deep on 3.7 attempts per game.

Still, his hard work defensively and ability to get out in transition made him a quality piece for a 31-4 Gonzaga squad, and his 59.4% rate on two pointers was far and away the best mark of his career.

Replacing another Zag in Belgium

Somewhat ironically, Oostende is looking for Miller to replace another former Gonzaga guard on the roster. Silas Melson, who played at GU from 2014-2018, was a key part of Oostende's team last year, averaging 11.9 points in 24.1 minutes across 29 games while shooting 36.9% from the three-point line.

Feb 17, 2018; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson (0). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melson - who was coming off major knee surgery - has now signed with French club Dijon in Betclic Elite, clearing a path for Miller to replace him in Belgium. Oostende went 24-9 last year in the BNXT, ultimately losing a five-game series to Antwerp in the playoffs.

Miller is one of 12 departures from last year's Gonzaga roster, and the team is still searching to replace all of them. So far, the Zags have added five transfers: Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston), Skylar Wicks (St. Francis), Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), and Javon Bennett (Dayton), as well as four freshmen: Luca Foster, Sam Funches, Carter Nilson, and French wing Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa.