Former Gonzaga guard Adam Miller lands first professional contract overseas
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One of Gonzaga's five seniors from last year has found a new home to begin his professional career.
Adam Miller, who spent his final season of eligibility with the Zags, inked his first pro contract with Oostende in Belgium's BNXT, according to a release by the team on Thursday.
Graham Ike (Exhibit 10 with the Golden State Warriors) is the only other senior who has signed since leaving Gonzaga. Jalen Warley (Indiana Pacers) and Tyon Grant-Foster (San Antonio Spurs) both played in the NBA Summer League, while Noah Haaland told Gonzaga On SI that he is pursuing overseas opportunities.
Miller's path to Gonzaga
Miller was the first transfer portal addition for Gonzaga last offseason, committing to the Zags after playing the previous two years at Arizona State.
The Chicago native and top 30 high school recruit began his career at Illinois, averaging 8.3 points as a freshman while starting all 31 games.
From there, Miller took a medical redshirt in 2021-22 and then played for LSU in 2022-23, starting all 33 games and averaging 11.5 points.
He then hit the portal once again, playing for coach Bobby Hurley in Tempe over the next two years. The 6'3 guard played in 53 total games with the Sun Devils, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 36.9% from three.
He then took his talent to Spokane, where he ended up starting 25 of 35 games, settling in as the team's shooting guard next to point guards Mario Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith, and fellow senior wings Warley, Grant-Foster, and Steele Venters.
Miller was a steady veteran for the Zags on both ends of the floor, but unfortunately, the primary reason he was brought in - to space the floor and hit open threes - never really materialized, as he finished a disappointing 30.2% from deep on 3.7 attempts per game.
Still, his hard work defensively and ability to get out in transition made him a quality piece for a 31-4 Gonzaga squad, and his 59.4% rate on two pointers was far and away the best mark of his career.
Replacing another Zag in Belgium
Somewhat ironically, Oostende is looking for Miller to replace another former Gonzaga guard on the roster. Silas Melson, who played at GU from 2014-2018, was a key part of Oostende's team last year, averaging 11.9 points in 24.1 minutes across 29 games while shooting 36.9% from the three-point line.
Melson - who was coming off major knee surgery - has now signed with French club Dijon in Betclic Elite, clearing a path for Miller to replace him in Belgium. Oostende went 24-9 last year in the BNXT, ultimately losing a five-game series to Antwerp in the playoffs.
Miller is one of 12 departures from last year's Gonzaga roster, and the team is still searching to replace all of them. So far, the Zags have added five transfers: Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston), Skylar Wicks (St. Francis), Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State), and Javon Bennett (Dayton), as well as four freshmen: Luca Foster, Sam Funches, Carter Nilson, and French wing Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB