Gonzaga’s biggest weakness last season suddenly looks very different

It's hard to call last year a disappointment when Gonzaga went 31-4 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but there were a lot of things the Zags struggled with all season long.

Chief among them was three-point shooting, where Gonzaga finished a paltry 33.3% on the year - 212th in the country per KenPom and the worst full season rate in Mark Few's 27 years as the head coach in Spokane.

If Saturday's scrimmage game at Kraziness in the Kennel is any indication, Gonzaga won't be worrying about their perimeter shooting nearly as often - if at all - in 2026-27.

Davis Fogle could transform Gonzaga’s perimeter attack

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga only returns two players who saw game action last season: Braden Huff and Davis Fogle. Huff is a career 32.2% three-point shooter on 1.3 attempts per game, and while he is working on expanding his perimeter game heading into his fourth year, it doesn't project to be a major factor for the Zags.

Fogle, however, is a different story. The 6'7 wing was the clear MVP of the Blue vs. White scrimmage, dropping a Kraziness-record 30 points on 11-15 shooting, including 6-7 from three, in 20 minutes of action.

Coming into his sophomore year, it's clear Fogle will take on a huge role for Gonzaga, starting on the wing and operating as a go-to perimeter scorer. Last year, the Anacortes, WA, native showed a real knack for getting to his spots, and he shot a perfectly solid 35% from three on a low 1.3 attempts per game.

The hope was that he would be able to replicate that percentage on a higher volume, but after Saturday's brilliant showing, he looks capable of improving into the 40% range - which, if he can do that, while doubling his attempts, it'll go a long, long way toward the Zags shooting better from deep, opening up the floor for Huff and Massamba Diop on the block.

Gonzaga added shooting throughout the roster

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga has 11 new players on the roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, assuming everyone is eligible, and many of them are here primarily due to their ability to hit shots from the outside.

The Blue vs. White scrimmage saw Gonzaga shoot a combined 18-32 (56.3%) from deep, which included excellent performances not only from Fogle but also from Houston transfer Isiah Harwell (4-5), Florida transfer Xaivian Lee (3-6), and Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins (2-5).

Harwell in particular is a huge x-factor for Gonzaga's perimeter scoring. The 6'6 sophomore shot a paltry 27.1% from three as a freshman last year at Houston, and even though he was a McDonald's All-American, his outside shot was not his calling card in high school.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell (1). | Photo by Myk Crawford

But Saturday gave fans a taste of how hard he's been working on his shot this summer in Spokane, and if he's able to consistently knock down open looks, it solidifies his spot in the rotation - and likely in the starting lineup - in 2026-27.

Both Lee and Wiggins are eligibility question marks with one month until the season begins, but both looked smooth shooting from deep on Saturday. Lee hasn't always been a consistent shooter - hitting just 29.2% last year at Florida - but he had more success at Princeton previously, and a return to form would be a huge gift for the Zags.

Meanwhile, Wiggins shot 39% on 6.0 attempts per game last year with the Seminoles, giving Gonzaga a 6'11 perimeter threat that will really stretch defenses in the new-look Pac-12.

As if that all isn't enough, Few said after the scrimmage that Javon Bennett - who was held out with a shoulder injury - has been the most impressive outside shooter on the team this offseason, potentially giving the Zags another three-point specialist if he ends up eligible.

Gonzaga Bulldogs Javon Bennett (2). | Photo by Myk Crawford

58% as a team won't be the norm of course, and Fogle and Harwell probably won't have too many combined 10-12 performances, but it's crystal clear this team made three point shooting a huge priority this offseason - and it's already paying off.

The next chance to see Gonzaga's shooters in action will be Saturday, Oct. 24, in a road exhibition game against John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks. The time and TV info for that game will be released at a later date.