Former Gonzaga guard attends NBA team's pre-draft workout with elite crop of players
Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard was among an elite crop of recent college basketball stars who participated in a pre-draft workout with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
The list of visitors consisted of Iowa State's Curtis Jones, Kentucky's Koby Brea, Baylor's Norchad Omier, Michigan's Vladislav Goldin and Kadary Richmond from St. John's. Including Nembhard, that's five all-conference players from the 2024-25 season, plus a conference tournament MVP (Goldin) and a former conference player of the year recipient (Omier).
Brea didn't take home any hardwood during his lone season in Lexington, Kentucky, though he was named the Atlantic-10 Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and 2024 while at Dayton. Jones was also a sixth man of the year honoree this past season, as he finished sixth in the Big 12 in scoring with 17.4 points per game for the Cyclones.
Nembhard's latest stop in the pre-draft process followed a trip back home to work out with the Toronto Raptors. The Aurora, Ontario, native said after his visit with the Golden State Warriors that he had roughly a dozen or so workouts left before the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25-26.
Nembhard was projected as a mid-to-late second round pick by a few reputable draft analysts following his performance at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. Point guard-needy teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic were linked to Nembhard in recent mocks from Yahoo! Sports, On3 and The Athletic, respectively.
Sacramento, picking at No. 42 in this year's draft, would fit into that category as well. The Kings traded All-NBA guard De'Aaron Fox mid-season to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade that brought them back Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. Keon Ellis handled starting point guard duties down the stretch of the regular season, and while the Alabama product showed promise, especially on the defensive end, Sacramento's front office will likely look to add more depth to the backcourt rotation, whether that be through free agency, trade or the draft.
Nembhard's 344 assists in 2024-25 led the country and were the fifth-most in a single season in NCAA history. He broke Gonzaga's and the West Coast Conference's respective records for the most assists in a season. In fact, it only took Nembhard two seasons (70 games) to finish with the fifth-most career dimes in Gonzaga history (587, two shy of tying Jeremy Pargo for fourth).