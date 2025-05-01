Former Gonzaga guard commits to fourth school via transfer portal
After making stops in Spokane and Los Angeles, Dominick Harris is set to wrap up his college basketball career in the Windy City.
The former Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount guard committed to Loyola-Chicago on Thursday, according to reports. Harris spent the past season at UCLA, though after struggling to find a role in Mick Cronin's rotation, the 6-foot-3 guard went searching for his fourth school in a five-year span earlier this month.
Harris appeared in 11 games and averaged 7.4 minutes of playing time in limited opportunities with the Bruins. His inefficient numbers on offense certainly didn't help his case, as Harris shot just 4-of-26 (15.4%) from the field and 2-of-18 (11.1%) from long distance. He scored a season-high five points in just five minutes off the bench against Prairie View A&M.
Following an injury-riddled two seasons with the Bulldogs, Harris had a breakout season with the Lions, averaging 14.3 points while shooting a West Coast Conference-best 44.8% from 3-point range in the 2023-24 campaign.
Harris cashed in on his standout year with the Lions by entering the portal again — this time to join a revamped Bruins squad that featured highly-touted transfers Kobe Johnson (USC), Tyler Bilodeau (Oregon State) and Eric Dailey (Oklahoma State). Harris came off the bench in a limited role early on in nonleague play, but eventually fell out of the rotation entirely by the time Big Ten play rolled around. He didn't see the floor at all for the Bruins in their 65-62 win over the Zags at Intuit Dome.
A former four-star recruit in 2020, Harris was part of Gonzaga's "Tricky Trio" class that featured future NBA lottery picks Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther. Harris appeared in 25 games as a freshman but had to sit out the following 2021-22 campaign due to a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. Harris returned to play in 13 games for the Bulldogs as a redshirt sophomore in 2022-23 before entering the portal that spring.
Harris also entered his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, which means he'll have until May 28 to withdraw if he wants to play for Loyola Chicago next season.