Former Gonzaga guard delivers big-time performance in NBA Playoffs
With the outcome of Game 1 in the balance, Andrew Nembhard calmly set his feet, received a swing pass from Tyrese Haliburton and pulled up for a shot from well beyond the 3-point line.
Nembhard had certainly been feeling it from downtown — he cashed a stepback jumper from deep just moments earlier, providing the Indiana Pacers some breathing room as they tried to escape Rocket Arena with a road win to start this Eastern Conference semifinal round series.
Then, with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the former Gonzaga guard delivered another staggering blow to the Cleveland Cavaliers' comeback attempt.
Nembhard's long-range jumper went right over the top of Donovan Mitchell's outstretched arms on its way to the bottom of the net, putting the Pacers up 110-104 with 4:34 left in regulation. As he cooly jogged back to his team's side of the floor, a hush fell over the once rowdy Cleveland crowd.
Once again, the Pacers' 6-foot-5 guard delivered in the clutch. Nembhard finished with 23 points — his most in a playoff win — while shooting 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the Pacers' 121-112 victory over the Cavs on Sunday. Nembhard also recorded six assists without committing any turnovers against the Eastern Conference's No. 3-ranked defense by net rating.
Indiana's backcourt did a lot of the heavy lifting in Game 1, as Haliburton chipped in 22 points and 13 assists.
The Pacers led by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before the Cavs mounted a furious comeback effort behind Mitchell, who sparked a 20-4 scoring run that allowed Cleveland to briefly reclaim the lead.
Indiana responded with a run of its own, outscoring Cleveland 15-4 over a 6-minute stretch that made it a double-digit game with less than 2 minutes remaining in the fourth.
Nembhard certainly had a hand in turning the tide down the stretch. Despite momentum swinging in Cleveland's favor, he remained composed to come through for the Pacers in crunch time yet again.
Nembhard stepped up for the Pacers in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. In addition to defending Damian Lillard prior to his injury in Game 4, Nembhard averaged 15.0 points on 49.2% shooting from the floor, including 50% from 3-point range. He also made all six of his free throws in the series and dished out 24 assists against just four turnovers.
Nembhard made a name for himself in the NBA Playoffs last year, when he helped guide the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals while putting up 14.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
This season, Nembhard averaged career-highs in scoring (10.0 points), assists (5.0), rebounds (3.3) and steals (1.2) during the regular season.
Game 2 between the Pacers and Cavs is Tuesday (4 p.m. PT, TNT).