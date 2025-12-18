Is OG Anunoby Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pacers)
Fresh off an NBA Cup championship, the New York Knicks may be short-handed for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Knicks forward OG Anunoby (knee) is one of several Knicks players on the injury report for this contest. Anunoby is listed as questionable along with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart. Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet have both been ruled out.
Anunoby, who missed time with a hamstring injury earlier this season, has been terrific for the Knicks this season. He's averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3.
With Anunoby on the floor, the Knicks are +16.0 points per 100 possessions this season. While he's only appeared in 16 games, Anunoby has been on the floor for 12 of the Knicks' 18 wins. On top of that, they have not lost since he returned to action.
New York is favored in this matchup, but with a back-to-back looming against Philadelphia on Friday, there's a chance Anunoby or some others end up sitting in this matchup.
So, here's a look at my favorite Knicks prop bet for a player that is expected to suit up on Thursday night.
Best Knicks Prop Bet vs. Pacers
Mikal Bridges 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
Even with several Knicks on the injury report, we do know one guy that will play is Mikal Bridges.
The NBA’s current iron man has not missed a game in his career, and he’s having a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Bridges had just 11 points in the NBA Cup win over the Spurs on Tuesday night, but I’m buying him in a potentially expanded role if Towns, Anunoby or Hart end up sitting out this game.
The Pacers rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, so Bridges should be able to rack up some stats – especially if he plays a few more minutes with so many guys banged up.
The Knicks win has at least 25 points, rebounds and assists in 12 games this season, and that’s while playing a tertiary role in the offense. I’ll buy him in this game in case one of the Knicks’ starters ends up sitting.
