Former Gonzaga guard helps force Game 7 in the NBA Finals
Two former Gonzaga standouts will take center stage in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals this Sunday after the Indiana Pacers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder to force a winner-take-all showdown for the title.
The Pacers competed from start to finish like their season depended on it, shredding the Thunder on both ends of the floor to come away with a 108-91 victory from Gainbridge Fieldhouse Thursday night.
Andrew Nembhard sets the tone early
The Pacers received a much-needed boost before tip-off with news that Tyrese Haliburton was good to go despite a calf strain he suffered during Game 5. The All-NBA guard needed to be on the floor for Indiana to have a chance at Game 7, though his backcourt mate was able to take a lot of the pressure off while delivering yet again in an elimination game.
The Pacers came out of the gate sluggish on the offensive end of the floor, with misses on their first eight field goal attempts to dig themselves an early 10-2 hole 4 minutes into the ballgame. Once Pascal Siakam got the gears turning with a pair of baskets inside, Nembhard knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in front of his bench, followed by a shifty crossover move on his former college teammate Chet Holmgren, driving his way to the basket with his right hand before elevating and finishing with the left.
Just like that, Indiana went from trailing by eight to leading by three in less than 2 minutes of game time. That 13-2 scoring run was one of many body blows the Pacers landed on the Thunder during a dominant first half, as Indiana commanded a 22-point lead at the break after knocking down nine 3-pointers and scoring 16 points off OKC's 12 turnovers.
Nembhard was once again instrumental to Indiana's efforts in slowing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers guard went right at the reigning MVP from the opening tip, helping cause a couple of turnovers to help his team weather the storm early on when it seemed like the Thunder were due for a big night. Nembhard and company weren't about to let that happen, though.
Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to create any sort of space for himself against Indiana's swarming defense, finishing the night with 21 points on 7-of-15 from the field and a career-high eight turnovers.
Nembhard stepped up with timely buckets in the second half to stave off any kind of last-ditch comeback attempt from OKC. The 6-foot-5 guard had 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes, adding another memorable performance to his rapidly growing playoff portfolio.
Nembhard's keys to victory come to fruition
Coming off a Game 5 loss in which Indiana conceded 32 points off turnovers, Nembhard broke down Indiana's keys to victory very simply ahead of Game 6.
"Turn the ball over less, to be honest," Nembhard said. "Twenty five turnovers and we took 12 less shots than them. That's a big swing in the game right there. We need to get the possessions where it's closer, for sure. Win the possession game."
Taking care of the ball is easier said than done against OKC's plethora of long and lengthy wings, but not impossible when playing the aggressor. In addition to some stifling defense, the Pacers fought harder on the offensive glass and seized opportunities to run in transition. Indiana ripped down 11 offensive rebounds to OKC's four and forced 21 turnovers, leading to 18 more field goal attempts for the Pacers on a night they made seven more 3-pointers than their opponent.
Essentially, OKC's rough night could be summarized into one giant math problem.
On to Game 7
With the win, Indiana forced the 20th Game 7 in the history of the Finals and the first since 2016. It'll also be the first to feature two Zags in the starting lineup of both teams, guaranteeing a Gonzaga player will hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy regardless of the outcome.
Holmgren and Nembhard square off in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on ABC.