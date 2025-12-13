Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Knicks-Magic, SGA, Mikal Bridges)
A trip to the NBA Cup Championship is on the line on Saturday night, as the New York Knicks take on the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas.
The Thunder are heavily favored to win the NBA Cup and oddsmakers have set them as double-digit favorites against the Spurs in this neutral site matchup. San Antonio is coming off an upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals, but it’s facing an uphill battle to advance on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Knicks and Magic meet for the fourth time in the 2025-26 season on Saturday. New York won the last meeting on Dec. 7, but the Magic got the best of the Knicks in the first two battles. Can New York, which is favored in this matchup, advance on Saturday?
With two massive games to kick off the NBA action this weekend, it’s only right that we place a few bets on the action.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my plays for the NBA Cup Semifinals!
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 87-71 (+1.69 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1378-1308-27 (+34.84 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-118)
- New York Knicks 1Q (-140) vs. Orlando Magic
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Mikal Bridges OVER 14.5 Points (-118)
Is Mikal Bridges undervalued in his points prop on Saturday night?
The Knicks wing is having a great start to the 2025-26 season, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s scored 15 or more points in 15 of his 24 games, although he did fall short in his last game against Orlando.
Still, Bridges got up 17 shots in that game (6-for-17), and he had an 18-point game (on 7-of-11 shooting) in a loss to the Magic earlier this season.
Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the league, but getting Bridges at two points below his season average is a solid value on Saturday.
New York Knicks 1Q (-140) vs. Orlando Magic
The Knicks have been the second best team in the NBA in the first quarter this season, posting a net rating of +15.0. Only the Thunder (+20.6) have a better net rating in the opening frame.
The Magic, on the other hand, have not been nearly as good, ranking 16th in the NBA in net rating (+0.5) in the first quarter. So far this season, the Knicks have led after the first quarter in just one of their games against Orlando, but I’m buying them in this matchup.
Orlando has a little less offensive firepower with Franz Wagner out, and the Knicks are rolling at the moment, winning their last four games and eight of their last 10. Since New York has struggled away from MSG this season, I’d much rather take this first quarter number than back the Knicks to cover as 4.5-point favorites.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2+ 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has taken a step forward as a 3-point shooter this season, knocking down 45.4 percent of his attempts while averaging 2.3 per game.
While SGA is only taking five shots from 3 per night, he’s made at least two 3-pointers in 17 of the 24 games that he’s appeared in.
This is a pretty solid matchup, as the Spurs rank 16th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made and 25th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
There is always a risk that SGA gets pulled early because of another blowout, but he made two 3-pointers in the first half against the Suns on Wednesday. He’s worth a look in this market rather than taking him to score over 30 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
