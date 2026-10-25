Former Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster selected in first round of NBA G League draft

The path to the NBA for former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster will start in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Grant-Foster, who spent his final season of college basketball with the Zags in 2025-26, was selected 15th overall in the 2026 NBA G League draft by the Sioux Falls Skyforce, an affiliate of the Miami Heat, on Saturday.

The 6'7 wing will report to Sioux Falls ahead of the G League tip-off tournament, which begins Nov. 6. The tournament runs through Dec. 16 before a weeklong winter showcase, followed by a resetting of the records and the official start of the regular season, which runs Dec. 27 through March 27.

Tyon Grant-Foster's remarkable road from college basketball to the pros

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Grant-Foster's path to Sioux Falls was anything but linear. The 6'7 wing began his college career at Indian Hills Community College in 2018, spending two years at that level before transferring to Kansas for the 2020-21 season.

After one year with the Jayhawks, Grant-Foster transferred to DePaul and played one half of basketball before going into cardiac arrest in the locker room. He missed the next two seasons with multiple heart issues before resurfacing at Grand Canyon in 2023-24 - where he earned WAC Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lopes.

He spent one more year at GCU before transferring to Gonzaga and - after a legal battle where he was forced to sue the NCAA - Grant-Foster was cleared to play for GU right before the start of the season.

His late start led to a bit of a rocky campaign, with the 6'7 wing playing excellent perimeter defense but operating inconsistently on offense - ultimately averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 47.5% from the field in 21.5 minutes per game.

Grant-Foster then had to be cleared by the NBA's Fitness to Play panel, which prevented him from getting a chance to work out with teams before the NBA draft. He ended up joining the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League, scoring two points with three rebounds in 13 minutes across three games.

Can Grant-Foster turn his G League opportunity into an NBA career?

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Tyon Grant-Foster (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Grant-Foster's size, athleticism, and excellent perimeter defense give him a shot at playing his way into the NBA, but at age 26 and with his obvious injury history, that path is a tricky one.

Notably, Grant-Foster has never been a strong outside shooter, finishing his college career at 27.6% on a relatively low volume. The NBA is so three-point-focused that anyone who can't hit open shots from beyond the arc - no matter what position - has a far tougher path to sticking around at the game's highest level.

But Miami is arguably the best team in the league at identifying undrafted talent and developing them into legit NBA rotation players. Grant-Foster has a lot going for him, and if he gets a real opportunity to play big minutes with Sioux Falls, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Heat give him a look at some point in the 2026-27 season.