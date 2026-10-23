Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are both already in the win column ahead of their Friday night matchup.

The Hawks upset the Magic to begin their season-opening road trip, while the Hornets went up to Brooklyn for a 110-103 win.

Charlotte is now at home for the first time this season. While it was a win in Brooklyn, the Hornets are hoping for a better showing after their coach described their performance as “average” against the Nets. It doesn’t help that they’ll still be missing Kon Knueppel and a few others tonight.

The Hornets won the final three meetings against the Hawks last season, ending a five-game winning streak for Atlanta in this matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -2.5 (-112)

Hornets +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Hawks -142

Hornets +120

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): WANF, WSOC

Hawks record: 1-0

Hornets record: 1-0

Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – Questionable

Keshon Gilbert – Questionable

Mouhamed Gueye – Out

Henri Veesaar – Out

Jalen Wilson – Questionable

Hornets Injury Report

Kylan Boswell – Out

Kon Knueppel – Out

Coby White – Out

Grant Williams – Out

Hawks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-130)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker dropped a career-high 31 points in the season opener, so you don’t have to worry about him having any rust. He shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.

The Hawks guard averaged 3.2 three-pointers on 8.1 attempts per game (39.9%) last season. He made at least three three-pointers in 48 of 78 games, including in two of the four matchups against Charlotte. He had at least four three-pointers in 29 games, nearly as many games as he had less than three.

I’ll back Alexander-Walker to stay hot to start the season, and a step ladder up to five three-pointers could be in order.

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

If the Hornets were healthy, I’d be tempted to take them as underdogs in their home opener. But that’s not the case, and the Hawks had a solid win in Orlando to open the season.

Home-court advantage wasn’t too important last year for the Hornets, either. Charlotte went 21-10 at home and 23-18 on the road. Meanwhile, Atlanta was still 22-19 on the road and 24-17 at home.

The Hawks were able to go into Orlando and get an upset win. They can cover the spread against an injured and inferior Hornets squad.

Pick: Hawks -2.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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