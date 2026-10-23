Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23
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The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets are both already in the win column ahead of their Friday night matchup.
The Hawks upset the Magic to begin their season-opening road trip, while the Hornets went up to Brooklyn for a 110-103 win.
Charlotte is now at home for the first time this season. While it was a win in Brooklyn, the Hornets are hoping for a better showing after their coach described their performance as “average” against the Nets. It doesn’t help that they’ll still be missing Kon Knueppel and a few others tonight.
The Hornets won the final three meetings against the Hawks last season, ending a five-game winning streak for Atlanta in this matchup.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Hawks vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hawks -2.5 (-112)
- Hornets +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks -142
- Hornets +120
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): WANF, WSOC
- Hawks record: 1-0
- Hornets record: 1-0
Hawks vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – Questionable
- Keshon Gilbert – Questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – Out
- Henri Veesaar – Out
- Jalen Wilson – Questionable
Hornets Injury Report
- Kylan Boswell – Out
- Kon Knueppel – Out
- Coby White – Out
- Grant Williams – Out
Hawks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (-130)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker dropped a career-high 31 points in the season opener, so you don’t have to worry about him having any rust. He shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.
The Hawks guard averaged 3.2 three-pointers on 8.1 attempts per game (39.9%) last season. He made at least three three-pointers in 48 of 78 games, including in two of the four matchups against Charlotte. He had at least four three-pointers in 29 games, nearly as many games as he had less than three.
I’ll back Alexander-Walker to stay hot to start the season, and a step ladder up to five three-pointers could be in order.
Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
If the Hornets were healthy, I’d be tempted to take them as underdogs in their home opener. But that’s not the case, and the Hawks had a solid win in Orlando to open the season.
Home-court advantage wasn’t too important last year for the Hornets, either. Charlotte went 21-10 at home and 23-18 on the road. Meanwhile, Atlanta was still 22-19 on the road and 24-17 at home.
The Hawks were able to go into Orlando and get an upset win. They can cover the spread against an injured and inferior Hornets squad.
Pick: Hawks -2.5 (-112)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop