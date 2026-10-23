Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Knicks-Celtics, Anthony Edwards, Grizz-Warriors)

All 30 NBA teams have played at least one game heading into Friday's monster 12-game slate featuring the defending champion New York Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics and the San Antonio Spurs looking for their first win of the season against the Houston Rockets.

The NBA has essentially alternated between small slates in primetime and massive, double-digit game menus to open this season, and there are some intriguing matchups to dive into when it comes to the betting market on Friday night.

All season long, I'll be diving into my best bets for the NBA in my column, Peters' Points. And Friday is no different, as we finally have a sample size, though a small one, to go off of in the 2026–27 season.

This year, I've added to my NBA column to include two sections to give readers a more insight into what I'm looking for when it comes to these bets and how I’m analyzing the NBA as a whole. Those are Dew’s Review – where I look over the action from the day before – and Peters' Point, where I will dive into the one thing that I am watching for that night's games.

Dew’s Review: Cleveland collapse. The Cavs led by 24 points at the half against Philly on Thursday, yet they blew the lead and lost by eight on the road, scoring just 37 points in the second. It was a rough debut for Peyton Watson (eight points, five turnovers), and the Cavs only had 18 total bench points. I'm really worried about this team's depth if it wants to contender with the best teams in the East.

Peter’s Point: I’m turning my attention to San Antonio for tonight’s action, as I’d like to see some more concrete actions from the Spurs’ offense against a tough Houston defense. Victor Wembanyama had an all-time poor shooting game in the opener, but I can’t wait to see how Mitch Johnson plans to maximize the three-guard lineup of De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper. On the other side, Houston was awesome against Dallas on Wednesday, and this is a great measuring-stick game for a Rockets team that is a lot better with Fred VanVleet running the show.

It's been a solid start to the season when it comes to this column, and I'm looking to take advantage of this 12-game slate and head into the weekend on a high note. Here's a breakdown of my … best bets for Friday, Oct. 23.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 4-6 (-2.56 units)

2025-26 season record: 330-292-0 (-2.98 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1625-1534-27 (+27.61 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-136)

Memphis Grizzlies +3.5 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-130) vs. New York Knicks

Both Boston and New York lost their season openers on Tuesday, but I’m avoiding a full game pick in what should be a great matchup between two Finals contenders.

Instead, I’m looking at a Celtics trend (and a bet that hit on Tuesday) that has been absolute money in the Joe Mazzulla era.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half. Here’s a look at the record you’d have if you simply bet C’s first half (shootout to my Quinnipiac buddy Rob who loves this wager) over the last three seasons:

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

The Knicks have been notorious for some slow starts against quality teams, and Boston is a tough team to beat at home (30-11 last season). I don’t mind taking the C’s to simply win the first half in this Eastern Conference showdown.

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers (-136)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took a whopping 17 3-pointers in his season debut against the Miami Heat, scoring 45 points and knocking down nine of those shots from deep.

Edwards and the Timberwolves played an uptempo style with LaMelo Ball now in the fold, and he could build on some impressive seasons from beyond the arc. Ant has made 4.1 and 3.4 3-pointers per game in his last two seasons, and he’s certainly on pace to have another season in that range.

The four-time All-Star has taken 10.3 and 8.4 3-pointers per game over the last two seasons, shooting over 39 percent in each of them.

He’s going to get a ton of looks from beyond the arc in this new offense, and he’s taking on an Orlando team that allowed both C.J. McCollum and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to make four or more 3-pointers on Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies +3.5 (-110) vs. Golden State Warriors

I faded Golden State on Wednesday in its season opener, and I have a hard time laying the points with the Dubs on Friday against Memphis.

The Warriors were simply outclassed against the Los Angeles Lakers in their opener, and they’re extremely banged up with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis (who may not play for the team again) all out. Plus, Brandin Pordziemski missed the opener, leaving the team without yet another starting caliber player.

Steph Curry played less than half the game on Wednesday, and if he’s not out on the floor, the Warriors’ offense is a massive question mark.

There are a lot of people high on this young Memphis team, and it absolutely torched Utah in its season opener even though rookie Cameron Boozer had a rough shooting game. Ty Jerome had 45 points in that matchup, and the Grizz are a much deeper team than Golden State, even if they don’t have a player of Steph’s talent level.

I’ll take the points with Golden State in danger of getting upset on Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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