Former Gonzaga standout accepts new role with women's basketball program
After spending the last three seasons on Mark Few's coaching staff, JP Batista is taking on a new role within Gonzaga's athletic department.
Batista, who has served as a graduate assistant for the men's basketball program since 2022, is fully transitioning into a position as head strength and conditioning coach for the Gonzaga women’s basketball program. Batista announced his new role in a post on Instagram.
"I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity with the women’s team," Batista said to Gonzaga on SI. "I’ve been working with them all last year and was able to build a very strong bond with the girls. My goal is to continue to evolve and learn, but also to be a pillar in the development of our girls."
Batista will assist the men’s strength and conditioning coach, Travis Knight, as needed and will continue to be responsible for the men's nutrition together with the team's nutritionist. Though he won't have any responsibilities on the court, Batista does have plans to be involved in a mentorship capacity.
A native of Brazil, Batista arrived at Gonzaga in 2004 after playing the first two seasons of his college career at Western Nebraska Community College (2002-03) and Barton Community College (2003-04) in Kansas. He took home West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year honors at the end of the 2004-05 campaign and earned a spot on the All-WCC first team the following year. Across 62 appearances in a Gonzaga uniform, Batista put up 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Batista wrapped up his 16-year professional career in his home country before returning to Spokane in 2022. He also represented Brazil in several international competitions, including gold medal finishes in the 2015 and 2007 Pan American Games, the 2009 FIBA AmeriCup and the 2010 FIBA South American Championship.