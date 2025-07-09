Former Gonzaga star joining San Antonio Spurs after NBA trade
Kelly Olynyk's tenure with the Washington Wizards came to an end Tuesday, two weeks after the team acquired the former Gonzaga star in a trade.
The Wizards dealt Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday. It's the fourth time Olynyk has been traded since the start of 2024.
Olynyk, entering year No. 13 in the association, knocked down a career-high 41.8% of his 3-pointers while averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists between time with the Toronto Raptors (24 games) and New Orleans Pelicans (20 games) this past season. The 6-foot-11 forward started the 2024-25 campaign in Toronto before being shipped to New Orleans in a February trade involving all-star forward Brandon Ingram.
Washington acquired Olynyk earlier this offseason in a three-team trade centered around C.J. McCollum and Jordan Poole. The move united Olynyk with another former Gonzaga standout, Corey Kispert, though only for a brief time.
Olynyk, 34, will instead join the Spurs and team-up with their 7-foot-3 phenom, Victor Wembanyama. The 21-year-old from France has led the league in blocks in each of his first two seasons and is coming off earning his first all-star nod.
San Antonio selected Rutgers standout Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Olynyk, drafted No. 13 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, has suited up for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons during his career.