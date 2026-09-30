Former Gonzaga star Kelly Olynyk reportedly leaving NBA after 13 seasons

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Kelly Olynyk has found the next stop in his professional basketball career, and for the first time, it won't be in the NBA.

Olynyk is nearing a deal with BC Roma in Italy, per multiple reports, which would be his first season not playing in the NBA since he left Gonzaga after an All-American season in 2012-13.

Olynyk spent last season in San Antonio, serving as a backup center to superstar Victor Wembanyama. The 34-year-old appeared in 42 games with the Spurs, averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes per game - all career lows for the veteran.

🚨 BC Roma is closing in on Kelly Olynyk. According to Superbasket, the 35-year-old Canadian center has reached an agreement in principle with the Italian club and is expected to sign in the coming hours pic.twitter.com/XLurXNnLhT — Alessandro Luigi Maggi (@AlessandroMagg4) September 30, 2026

Kelly Olynyk’s 13-year NBA run

The 7'0 Canadian was taken No. 13 overall in the 2013 NBA draft and spent the last 13 years playing at the game's highest level - spending four years in Boston, four years in Miami, followed by stops in Houston, Detroit, Utah, Toronto, New Orleans, and San Antonio.

All told Olynyk appeared in 842 regular season games, posting career averages of 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. While he could return to the league, especially if a team needs a midseason injury replacement, for now it does seem like his NBA career has reached its conclusion.

Jan 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) shoots a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A steady floor spacing big man, KO shot 36.9% from three in his career, including three seasons over 40% and a career-high 41.8% in 2024-25 split between New Orleans and Toronto. He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2014, and finished sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2017-18.

Currently, Olynyk's two point field goal percentage of 56.9% ranks 34th in NBA history, while his 60.1% true shooting percentage is 41st.

If this is it for KO in the NBA, he finishes first among all Gonzaga alumni in three pointers made (932) and second in games (842), rebounds (4200), and steals (646).

What awaits Olynyk in Italy

Mar 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) catches a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roma plays in Lega Basket Series A, the highest level of competition in Italy, while also participating in the EuroCup. The club is brand new, being formed earlier this year by former NBA executive Donnie Nelson, with involvement from current LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic.

Other familiar names on the inaugural roster include former Arizona guard Nico Mannion, former Washington guard Erik Stevenson, and Joel Ayayi's brother Gerald Ayayi, who was teammates last year with Gonzaga point guard Nathan de Sousa on Cholet in France.

Olynyk will join fellow Canadian Kyle Wiltjer in Italy, with the 6'10 big man playing for Reyer Venezia for the fourth straight year.