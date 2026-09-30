Former Gonzaga star Kelly Olynyk reportedly leaving NBA after 13 seasons
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Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Kelly Olynyk has found the next stop in his professional basketball career, and for the first time, it won't be in the NBA.
Olynyk is nearing a deal with BC Roma in Italy, per multiple reports, which would be his first season not playing in the NBA since he left Gonzaga after an All-American season in 2012-13.
Olynyk spent last season in San Antonio, serving as a backup center to superstar Victor Wembanyama. The 34-year-old appeared in 42 games with the Spurs, averaging 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 8.6 minutes per game - all career lows for the veteran.
Kelly Olynyk’s 13-year NBA run
The 7'0 Canadian was taken No. 13 overall in the 2013 NBA draft and spent the last 13 years playing at the game's highest level - spending four years in Boston, four years in Miami, followed by stops in Houston, Detroit, Utah, Toronto, New Orleans, and San Antonio.
All told Olynyk appeared in 842 regular season games, posting career averages of 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 21.8 minutes per game. While he could return to the league, especially if a team needs a midseason injury replacement, for now it does seem like his NBA career has reached its conclusion.
A steady floor spacing big man, KO shot 36.9% from three in his career, including three seasons over 40% and a career-high 41.8% in 2024-25 split between New Orleans and Toronto. He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2014, and finished sixth in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2017-18.
Currently, Olynyk's two point field goal percentage of 56.9% ranks 34th in NBA history, while his 60.1% true shooting percentage is 41st.
If this is it for KO in the NBA, he finishes first among all Gonzaga alumni in three pointers made (932) and second in games (842), rebounds (4200), and steals (646).
What awaits Olynyk in Italy
Roma plays in Lega Basket Series A, the highest level of competition in Italy, while also participating in the EuroCup. The club is brand new, being formed earlier this year by former NBA executive Donnie Nelson, with involvement from current LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
Other familiar names on the inaugural roster include former Arizona guard Nico Mannion, former Washington guard Erik Stevenson, and Joel Ayayi's brother Gerald Ayayi, who was teammates last year with Gonzaga point guard Nathan de Sousa on Cholet in France.
Olynyk will join fellow Canadian Kyle Wiltjer in Italy, with the 6'10 big man playing for Reyer Venezia for the fourth straight year.
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Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB