Former Gonzaga All-American earns NBA opportunity with Golden State Warriors

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, a significant step toward the All-American making his NBA debut in 2026-27.

Ike's deal is for two years and fills the final two-way roster spot for Golden State alongside LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons.

The 6'9 big man worked out with 13 teams prior to the NBA draft, but ultimately went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with GSW shortly after the second round concluded. It always seemed likely he would land a two-way contract eventually, especially after his excellent performance during NBA Summer League.

Across nine games with the Warriors, Ike averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50% on twos, 25% (1-4) from three, and 78.9% from the free throw line while helping Golden State to an NBA Summer League championship.

NEWS: The Golden State Warriors plan to sign big man Graham Ike to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheConsensusNBA. Ike earns the promotion after impressing in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/376BaD07uT — Aryan (@Ary_Report) September 21, 2026

How Graham Ike became a Gonzaga great

Ike spent three of his six years in college at Gonzaga, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats in Spokane. The Aurora, CO, native was named All-WCC First Team three times, and finally earned Player of the Year in 2025-26 when he averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 60.9% on twos and 33.8% from three.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Ike really took over for Gonzaga after Braden Huff went out with a season-ending knee injury in mid-January. In those final 15 games, Ike averaged an absurd 34.9 minutes per game, along with 23.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting 64.2% on twos and 38.1% from three to help him earn Third Team All-American recognition.

The big man exited college basketball as one of three active players with 2,000+ career points, alongside Indiana's Tucker DeVries and Texas guard Tramon Mark, and his 1,100+ career rebounds put him in rarefied territory as well.

Why Ike fits with the Warriors

The Warriors have plenty of frontcourt talent heading into 2026-27, but it's not surprising the team would look for more depth when the group includes injury-prone big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Charles Bassey.

Ike is a prolific screen setter and finisher at the rim, a highly valuable trait in Steve Kerr's offense to help create shot opportunities for Steph Curry and, when healthy, Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expect Ike to see plenty of opportunities with Golden State this season, which would make him the 11th active NBA player from Gonzaga - joining Zach Collins (Bulls), Rui Hachimura (Clippers), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Corey Kispert (Hawks), Andrew Nembhard (Pacers), Ryan Nembhard (Hawks), Domas Sabonis (Kings), Malachi Smith (Raptors), Julian Strawther (Nuggets), and Jalen Suggs (Magic).

Drew Timme, Anton Watson, and David Stockton are all going to play in the G League and could be candidates to make appearances in the NBA this season as well.

Jalen Warley is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, where he played in summer league, while Tyon Grant-Foster remains unsigned after playing briefly with the San Antonio Spurs. Gonzaga's two other departing seniors, Adam Miller and Noah Haaland, signed in Belgium and Spain, respectively, earlier this offseason.