Former Gonzaga All-American earns NBA opportunity with Golden State Warriors
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Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, a significant step toward the All-American making his NBA debut in 2026-27.
Ike's deal is for two years and fills the final two-way roster spot for Golden State alongside LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons.
The 6'9 big man worked out with 13 teams prior to the NBA draft, but ultimately went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with GSW shortly after the second round concluded. It always seemed likely he would land a two-way contract eventually, especially after his excellent performance during NBA Summer League.
Across nine games with the Warriors, Ike averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50% on twos, 25% (1-4) from three, and 78.9% from the free throw line while helping Golden State to an NBA Summer League championship.
How Graham Ike became a Gonzaga great
Ike spent three of his six years in college at Gonzaga, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats in Spokane. The Aurora, CO, native was named All-WCC First Team three times, and finally earned Player of the Year in 2025-26 when he averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 60.9% on twos and 33.8% from three.
Ike really took over for Gonzaga after Braden Huff went out with a season-ending knee injury in mid-January. In those final 15 games, Ike averaged an absurd 34.9 minutes per game, along with 23.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting 64.2% on twos and 38.1% from three to help him earn Third Team All-American recognition.
The big man exited college basketball as one of three active players with 2,000+ career points, alongside Indiana's Tucker DeVries and Texas guard Tramon Mark, and his 1,100+ career rebounds put him in rarefied territory as well.
Why Ike fits with the Warriors
The Warriors have plenty of frontcourt talent heading into 2026-27, but it's not surprising the team would look for more depth when the group includes injury-prone big men Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Charles Bassey.
Ike is a prolific screen setter and finisher at the rim, a highly valuable trait in Steve Kerr's offense to help create shot opportunities for Steph Curry and, when healthy, Jimmy Butler.
Expect Ike to see plenty of opportunities with Golden State this season, which would make him the 11th active NBA player from Gonzaga - joining Zach Collins (Bulls), Rui Hachimura (Clippers), Chet Holmgren (Thunder), Corey Kispert (Hawks), Andrew Nembhard (Pacers), Ryan Nembhard (Hawks), Domas Sabonis (Kings), Malachi Smith (Raptors), Julian Strawther (Nuggets), and Jalen Suggs (Magic).
Drew Timme, Anton Watson, and David Stockton are all going to play in the G League and could be candidates to make appearances in the NBA this season as well.
Jalen Warley is on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Indiana Pacers, where he played in summer league, while Tyon Grant-Foster remains unsigned after playing briefly with the San Antonio Spurs. Gonzaga's two other departing seniors, Adam Miller and Noah Haaland, signed in Belgium and Spain, respectively, earlier this offseason.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB