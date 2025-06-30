Former Gonzaga star has team option exercised by Brooklyn Nets
It appears Drew Timme will be hanging around Brooklyn for the time being.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball standout had his $1.9 million team option exercised by the Brooklyn Nets ahead of Monday's start date for free agency, according to reports. The Nets had until June 29 to decide whether they wanted to keep the 6-foot-10 Timme around for the second of a two-year deal he signed in March.
Timme had already made his intentions to play with the Nets in the upcoming NBA Las Vegas Summer League clear last week, while his contract status was still up in the air.
Given his productivity and usage within the team’s offense, it would've come as somewhat of a surprise if Brooklyn didn't bring Timme back for another season. In nine appearances with the Nets, he averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just over 28 minutes per contest and recorded three double-doubles.
Timme made a strong impression with his new team down the stretch of the 2024-25 regular season, including a nice 19-point outing in just his second career game after recording a double-double in his first appearance with Brooklyn.
Timme inked a two-year, $2 million contract following a handful of impressive games in the G League with the Long Island Nets. He was honored with All-NBA G League second team honors after putting up 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 29 appearances with Long Island, shooting 57.4% from the floor, 38.5% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free-throw line.
The Las Vegas Summer League tips off July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. At least two Zags from the 2024-25 team will head down to Sin City next month as well, including Ryan Nembhard (Dallas Mavericks) and Ben Gregg (Boston Celtics).
Anton Watson could be down in Las Vegas as well. Watson, a second-round pick in 2024, also had a team option that the New York Knicks were supposed to decide on over the weekend, though his contract status is unknown at the moment.