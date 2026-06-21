Former Gonzaga star Yvonne Ejim invited to Canada's National Team training camp

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga basketball's all-time leading scorer, is one of 17 players set to attend Canada's Senior Women's National Team training camp, taking place June 20-28 in Montreal.

The training camp is in preparation for the FIBA Women's Olympic prequalifying tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, and will be the first on-court gathering of the Women's National Team ahead of the summer, which begins the road to Los Angeles for the 2028 Winter Olympic Games.

“This camp marks the beginning of our journey toward LA 2028,” said Steve Baur, Vice-President and General Manager, Women’s High Performance. “Bringing our athletes and staff together in Montréal allows us to continue building on the culture, standards and foundation we’ve established as a program. This roster reflects the depth of talent emerging through our pathway, and we're excited to continue building toward sustained success on the international stage.”

Ejim is a Team Canada veteran

This will be Ejim's sixth time representing Canada's senior team on the world stage, making her one of the veteran players heading to training camp. The 6'0 forward first did so in 2023 at AmeriCup, averaging 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in seven games.

She was then named to the Senior National Team for the 2024 Winter Olympics, appearing in three qualifying games and once in the actual Olympics in Paris.

Ejim was back with Team Canada at the AmeriCup in 2025, averaging 5.6 points and 9.9 rebounds, and was at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Turkey this year, where she put up 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Ejim also signed a training camp contract with the Toronto Tempo, a WNBA expansion team and the first pro team in Canada. However, she was cut before she could become the third Zag to appear in a WNBA game, following Courtney Vandersloot and Katelan Redmond.

The Calgary native last played for IDK Euskotren in San Sebastian, Spain, putting up averages of 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds across 27 games, while shooting 50.3% on two pointers and 37.8% from three.

While at Gonzaga, Ejim racked up 2,385 career points - the most in school history - along with 1,140 rebounds. She led the WCC in scoring in 2023-24 and again in 2024-25, and was twice named conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

After training camp, the national team will travel to Victoria, BC, for a second training camp and an exhibition game against UCLA, the reigning national champions, on July 22. From there the team will head to Guadalajara for the FIBA Women's Olympic pre qualifying tournament, which runs from August 17-23. The winner will advance directly to the FIBA qualifying tournaments in March of 2028.

Canada is ranked seventh in the FIBA World Rankings, and will look to get back to the Olympics for the second time in a row in 2028.