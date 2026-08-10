Is All the Chaos Good for the WNBA’s Bottom Line?
1. The WNBA seems like complete anarchy right now and I have no desire or interest to get into all that’s going on, because I don’t follow the league and because it’s all so ugly. I’m one of these people who just sees headlines and clips on social media. I think you can have valid opinions even if that’s the extent of your consumption, but I’m more interested in how all the hullabaloo impacts interest. So, I’ll just say this: When these are two headlines that I saw this morning about the league, you have major, major problems:
• Indiana LT Governor Calls For Fever HC Stephanie White To Be Fired For Defending DiJonai Carrington Over Hard Foul of Sophie Cunningham
• Florida Attorney General Says He Would Have Charged WNBA’s DiJonai Carrington With Assault Over Hard Foul on Sophie Cunningham
But here’s the rub: Are the constant controversies good for the league when it comes to the bottom line? While people (mainly on social media) are continually ripping the commissioner, coaches, broadcasters and players, fans are tuning into WNBA games more than they did last year.
According to Sports Media Watch, WNBA ratings are up 15% year over year. The league has more exposure than ever with more games than ever appearing on broadcast television, which is another win for the league. Six of the WNBA’s 10 most-watched games since 2000 have come this season. It also helps that Caitlin Clark, who is a generational ratings magnet, has played more this year than last year when she was injured.
So while the WNBA is being used in culture wars now on a daily basis, it hasn’t hurt the league where it matters the most.
2. You can only chuckle when you see that SEVEN MILLION people watched the Cardinals-Panthers preseason game last Thursday. The power of the NFL will never cease to amaze.
3. I ask this with all seriousness, so please respond to me. Who wants this? Who wants to sit in their house and watch a three-hour baseball game like this?
4. Braves pitcher Chris Sale was ejected from Atlanta’s game against the Yankees on Sunday BEFORE THE GAME EVEN STARTED. Sale was still upset about a balk that was called against him on Saturday, so he waited until Sunday to go off on the umps and give them a piece of his mind.
5. If you’re not from New York, allow me to point out one of the more ridiculous things that’s going on in sports.
Giancarlo Stanton has been out since since April 28 with a right calf strain. This isn’t shocking, because Stanton is always hurt and hardly plays. What is notable, though, is that manager Aaron Boone’s updates on Stanton are just embarrassing and pathetic.
Introduction to bases? Good to see him outdoors? How about Boone just speaks like a normal person. Geez.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.
Curtis goes in depth on CBS’s decision to put Tony Romo on leave following his arrest for OWI, moving J.J. Watt into the network’s No. 1 booth with Jim Nantz and what the future holds for Romo. In addition, we talk about where Greg Olsen fits into all this, Ian Eagle’s standing at CBS and what others in the business think of Romo.
Other topics discussed with Curtis include Aaron Rodgers’s controversial interview with Pat McAfee, the bizarre situation of ESPN laying off Karl Ravech but still having him call games, the “Embrace Debate” mantra and much more.
Following Curtis, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Dodgers acquiring pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song, The Odyssey, the death of Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and more
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first season of Larry David’s new HBO Show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, ended with an outstanding scene.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
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Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.