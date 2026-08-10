Is All the Chaos Good for the WNBA’s Bottom Line?

1. The WNBA seems like complete anarchy right now and I have no desire or interest to get into all that’s going on, because I don’t follow the league and because it’s all so ugly. I’m one of these people who just sees headlines and clips on social media. I think you can have valid opinions even if that’s the extent of your consumption, but I’m more interested in how all the hullabaloo impacts interest. So, I’ll just say this: When these are two headlines that I saw this morning about the league, you have major, major problems:

• Indiana LT Governor Calls For Fever HC Stephanie White To Be Fired For Defending DiJonai Carrington Over Hard Foul of Sophie Cunningham

• Florida Attorney General Says He Would Have Charged WNBA’s DiJonai Carrington With Assault Over Hard Foul on Sophie Cunningham

But here’s the rub: Are the constant controversies good for the league when it comes to the bottom line? While people (mainly on social media) are continually ripping the commissioner, coaches, broadcasters and players, fans are tuning into WNBA games more than they did last year.

According to Sports Media Watch, WNBA ratings are up 15% year over year. The league has more exposure than ever with more games than ever appearing on broadcast television, which is another win for the league. Six of the WNBA’s 10 most-watched games since 2000 have come this season. It also helps that Caitlin Clark, who is a generational ratings magnet, has played more this year than last year when she was injured.

So while the WNBA is being used in culture wars now on a daily basis, it hasn’t hurt the league where it matters the most.

2. You can only chuckle when you see that SEVEN MILLION people watched the Cardinals-Panthers preseason game last Thursday. The power of the NFL will never cease to amaze.

Back to Football...Big Numbers for Down-to-the-Wire Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/4nK30qaYaC — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) August 10, 2026

3. I ask this with all seriousness, so please respond to me. Who wants this? Who wants to sit in their house and watch a three-hour baseball game like this?

Apple TV's "Friday Night Baseball" will include four MLB broadcasts in VR this season, starting with Yankees vs. Red Sox on August 28.



The Vision Pro immersive streams will have their own announcer teams and 180-degree video captured in 8k. pic.twitter.com/r6B8TFaZq7 — ✏️Jacob Feldman (@JacobFeldman4) August 10, 2026

4. Braves pitcher Chris Sale was ejected from Atlanta’s game against the Yankees on Sunday BEFORE THE GAME EVEN STARTED. Sale was still upset about a balk that was called against him on Saturday, so he waited until Sunday to go off on the umps and give them a piece of his mind.

Chris Sale getting tossed Sunday pic.twitter.com/6nIqEHOnlL — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) August 9, 2026

5. If you’re not from New York, allow me to point out one of the more ridiculous things that’s going on in sports.

Giancarlo Stanton has been out since since April 28 with a right calf strain. This isn’t shocking, because Stanton is always hurt and hardly plays. What is notable, though, is that manager Aaron Boone’s updates on Stanton are just embarrassing and pathetic.

Giancarlo Stanton jogged in the outfield yesterday and has "started the introduction to some bases," Aaron Boone said. "I expect him back here at some point. He'll be in there when the time's right." — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 8, 2026

Giancarlo Stanton took some swings vs. Carlos Rodon in live BP today. "G's been hitting a ton already, but it's good to see him outdoors and moving," Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 3, 2026

Introduction to bases? Good to see him outdoors? How about Boone just speaks like a normal person. Geez.

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis.

Curtis goes in depth on CBS’s decision to put Tony Romo on leave following his arrest for OWI, moving J.J. Watt into the network’s No. 1 booth with Jim Nantz and what the future holds for Romo. In addition, we talk about where Greg Olsen fits into all this, Ian Eagle’s standing at CBS and what others in the business think of Romo.

Other topics discussed with Curtis include Aaron Rodgers’s controversial interview with Pat McAfee, the bizarre situation of ESPN laying off Karl Ravech but still having him call games, the “Embrace Debate” mantra and much more.

Following Curtis, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the Dodgers acquiring pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, Carrie Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song, The Odyssey, the death of Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and more

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first season of Larry David’s new HBO Show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, ended with an outstanding scene.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.