Former Gonzaga stars to represent Canada in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few will be part of the 2028 Winter Olympics as an assistant for the Team USA men's basketball program, but he likely won't be the only Zag representing his country in Los Angeles.

A pair of Gonzaga basketball legends, Kelly Olynyk and Kyle Wiltjer, will represent Team Canada this week during the FIBA World Cup 2027 Americas qualifiers, with matchups set against Panama on Thursday, Aug. 27 and against Argentina in Quebec City on Monday, Aug. 31.

Canada went 6-0 in the first three qualifying windows, putting them in a great spot to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games. The roster featured NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks, as well as former Zags Andrew and Ryan Nembhard. However, with the NBA season looming, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lu Dort are the only two active NBA players joining Canada for this window - with Olynyk currently operating without an NBA contract as of this writing.

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Training camp roster heading into window 4 of the FIBA Men’s World Cup 2027 Americas Qualifiers



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Formation pour le camp d’entraînement en vue de la quatrième fenêtre des qualifications des Amériques pour la Coupe du monde masculine FIBA 2027#SMNT #FWCQ pic.twitter.com/jgAmkCnSJo — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 25, 2026

Kelly Olynyk eyes another Olympic opportunity

Jan 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Kelly Olynyk (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olynyk wrapped up his 13th NBA season in 2025-26, playing a depth role behind Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs, who made it to the NBA Finals before losing to New York.

Olynyk averaged just 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.6 minutes across 42 games played, and entering his age-35 season, it's not a shock that he remains unsigned at this point. That doesn't mean he won't make his way into the league for Year 14, but it does give him more flexibility to represent his country for the first time since the 2024 Olympics.

While KO didn't play all that well in Paris, averaging 1.5 points in four games, he was crucial in Canada's lead-up to the Winter Olympics, averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in the 2023 Americas Qualifiers and 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Kamloops, BC native was an All-American at Gonzaga in 2013 and has had one of the most decorated professional careers of any Zag men's basketball player - and one more shot at the Olympics is a great feather in his cap.

Kyle Wiltjer remains key contributor for Canada

Dec 21, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kyle Wiltjer (30) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiltjer's NBA career only lasted 14 games back in 2016-17, but he's had a highly successful career overseas - including three straight years with Reyer Venezia in Italy.

Wiltjer has also been a strong contributor for Team Canada throughout his career and was part of all six of Canada's wins in the first three qualifying windows, where he posted averages of 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

The 6'10 big man also averaged 8.7 points at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, and 21.8 points in four games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers.

Other former Gonzaga players could join Canada

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Nembhard brothers will likely represent Canada in the 2028 Winter Olympics when the time comes, but neither suited up this time around.

Likewise, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania), Rui Hachimura (Japan), Filip Petrusev (Serbia) or Mario Saint-Supery (Spain) playing for their countries in LA in 2028, assuming they all qualify.

For Team USA, both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs have been involved with USA Basketball in the past and are candidates for the 12-man roster in 2028, depending on who else wants to participate.