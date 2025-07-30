Former Gonzaga stars will feature in NBA Berlin and London Games next season
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic will play two regular-season games in Europe next season, the NBA announced on Wednesday.
Berlin's Uber Arena is set to host the first international contest between the Grizzlies and Magic on Jan. 15. Four days later, they'll head to London for a showdown at The O2 on Jan. 18.
The NBA's latest efforts to grow its brand globally also set up an intriguing matchup between a pair of former Gonzaga men's basketball standouts in Jalen Suggs and Brandon Clarke, two of the program's more recent first-round draft picks who figure to play important roles for their respective teams in 2025-26.
Suggs, entering his fifth season in the league, was a catalyst on both ends of the floor for the Magic while Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were out of the lineup due to injury. Suggs put up career-highs in points (16.2 per game), rebounds (4.0) and steals (1.5) to keep the Magic afloat without his co-stars by his side, helping Orlando claim a spot in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic lost in the first round to the Boston Celtics in a five-game series.
Suggs' campaign was cut short in March due to a left knee injury, limiting him to a career-low 35 games played in 2024-25. Though the 6-foot-5 guard has dealt with his share of physical setbacks over the course of his career, he's proven himself to be one of the association's premier on-ball defenders; evidenced by his NBA All-Defensive Second Team nod in 2023-24.
Clarke, now a seven-year veteran, has endured injuries throughout his time in the league as well, including most recently an Achilles injury that kept him out for a majority of the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-8 Canadian returned to action this past season, putting up 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while appearing in 64 contests for the Grizzlies.
In addition to the two games being played overseas next season, the NBA also announced Wednesday that the league will play regular-season games in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and in Berlin and Paris in 2028. The participating teams and specific dates for those matchups will be revealed at a later date.