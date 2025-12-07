SI

Kevin Durant Paid Cooper Flagg a Huge Compliment After Impressive Performance

Madison Williams

Cooper Flagg and Kevin Durant faced each other for a second time on Saturday night, and it didn’t disappoint.
Kevin Durant and Cooper Flagg faced each other for just the second time on Saturday night, and the veteran and rookie definitely delivered an exciting matchup.

Flagg’s Mavericks beat Durant’s Rockets, 122–109, but the veteran star put up 27 points and three assists to help out his team. The No. 1 pick in last June's draft had 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Durant was impressed once again with Flagg and spoke very highly of the 18-year-old after the game.

“Just from watching his film, he's finally figuring it out,” Durant said. “... He’s just playing a well-rounded game. He’s tough. He can shoot the jump shot off the middy, he can shoot the three, he can get to the rim. I love his game.”

For a player who doesn’t always speak out about other players, this is a pretty huge compliment from Durant.

The Rockets and Mavericks face each other again on Jan. 3 for the third time this season. All eyes will be on Durant and Flagg to see if they deliver another exciting showdown.

