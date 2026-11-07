Forward Izan Almansa out for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. New Mexico State

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be without forward Izan Almansa on Saturday afternoon against New Mexico State.

Almansa is considered day-to-day with a right leg injury, and the team is playing it cautiously in hopes of getting the 6'10 forward back for the matchup against LSU next Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Spokane Arena.

The Spanish big man had 11 points and four rebounds in 29 minutes against Purdue to open up the season, shooting 4-6 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from the free throw line - continuing his early season success as Gonzaga's most efficient big man dating back to a strong exhibition season.

Almansa's Impact

Gonzaga forward Izan Almansa (13) shoots a free throw during 2026 Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Zags will be without Almansa and forward Chauncey Wiggins on Saturday, who filed a lawsuit in Spokane county in hopes of joining fellow class of 2022 seniors Xaivian Lee and Javon Bennett on GU's roster.

Gonzaga is expected to beat a shorthanded New Mexico State team regardless, and it makes sense for the team to prioritize having Almansa healthy for LSU and the Player's Era Festival later in the month.

Almansa has played great for Gonzaga since he was cleared by the NCAA - which happened as the team was boarding a plane to fly to Fayetteville for an exhibition game against Arkansas.

The big man had 14 points and six boards on 6-9 shooting off the bench for GU vs. the Razorbacks, and then had 12 points on 4-5 shooting against Lewis-Clark State in the final tuneup before the regular season began.

His efficiency around the rim, defensive awareness, playmaking, and outside shooting have made him one of the team's most pleasant surprises in the early part of the season - especially with starting center Massamba Diop struggling with foul trouble.

What it means for Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson. | MYK CRAWFORD

Expect to see sophomore Parker Jefferson and/or freshman Sam Funches filling Almansa's role as the third big off the bench on Saturday.

Jefferson, a 6'9 forward who redshirted last season for the Zags, had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 15 minutes against Lewis-Clark State, bringing a ton of energy and efficiency in the second half vs. the Warriors.

He's likely first in line, and will be making his regular season debut after not getting into the game against Purdue.

Funches could get some minutes as well, with the 7'0 big man showing a lot of upside - and a lot of rawness - in the early part of his collegiate career after committing to Gonzaga last October.

Gonzaga and New Mexico State is set to tip at 2:00 PM PST, and will be broadcasst locally on KHQ and streamed on ESPN Unlimited.