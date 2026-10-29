Gonzaga looks ready for Purdue after exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State: 3 takeaways

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are ready for the 2026-27 college basketball season to begin, taking care of business on Wednesday in a 91-60 exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State.

It was the final exhibition game before the season began, and the first appearance for star sophomore Davis Fogle, who finished with eight points after sitting out against Arkansas on Saturday with a left leg injury.

Gonzaga looked much better offensively against the Warriors, shooting 56.3% overall and making nine threes in a cohesive performance that should inspire confidence heading into the season.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Gonzaga's 32 point win over Lewis-Clark State:

Izan Almansa was Gonzaga's best player once again

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa. | MYK CRAWFORD

Almansa was terrific yet again on Wednesday, scoring 12 points on perfect 4-4 shooting in the first half, including drilling both his three point attempts.

Coming off his strong performance on Saturday at Arkansas, Almansa has looked like the best player on the floor for Gonzaga heading into the regular season - and he was only cleared as eligible five days ago.

With Massamba Diop battling foul trouble and continued offensive struggles, Almansa has emerged as a critical piece for coach Few's team - and should play really big minutes all season long.

Improved three point shooting

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee. | Photo by MYK CRAWFORD

Maybe it was the rims at Bud Walton Arena, but Gonzaga's horrific three-point shooting performance over the weekend in Fayetteville did not follow them back home to Spokane.

Xaivian Lee drilled a three on the first offensive possession of the game, Isiah Harwell hit one less than a minute later, and the Zags continued to punish Lewis-Clark State for going under screens the rest of the game - finishing a solid, but unspectacular, 9-27 (33.3%) from beyond the arc, far surpassing the ugly 21.4% clip against Arkansas on Saturday.

Almansa (2-2) was once again a key factor from the perimeter, while Javon Bennett made up for his 0-4 performance against the Hogs by shooting 3-7 on Wednesday. Davis Fogle (0-3) and Nathan de Sousa (0-2) dragged down the average a bit, but overall it was a nice night from beyond the arc- and a much-needed one heading into the season.

Gonzaga on paper should be a much better shooting team than last season, and Wednesday's performance - even though it was against an NAIA school - is a promising sign of what's to come this season from beyond the arc.

Parker Jefferson pushes for bigger role

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson. | MYK CRAWFORD

Parker Jefferson had an outstanding all-around game, but was particularly excellent in the second half. The 6'9 big man, who redshirted last year for the Zags, took over down the stretch on Wednesday - seemingly finding himself involved in every single possession.

Jefferson finished with 12 points on 6-9 shooting. He scored on paint touches with soft footwork around the rim, and even got out in transition for an easy bucket after beating everyone down the floor.

Jefferson finished with six rebounds and two blocks on the night as well, and was diving on the floor for loose balls, contesting every shot, and even showing off the floor vision with a handful of excellent passes.

Jefferson and Sam Funches (two points, four rebounds) are battling for frontcourt minutes behind Diop, Huff, and Almansa, and Jefferson made a real statement in Gonzaga's final tuneup before the season begins.

Gonzaga will tip off the 2026-27 season on Monday, Nov. 2 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena against Purdue. The game is set for 4:30 PM PT and will be broadcast on TNT.